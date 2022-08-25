Raju Srivastava gains consciousness after 15 days, doctor informs 'health condition is improving'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Raju Srivastava

Raju Srivastava gained consciousness today after 15 days. The popular comedian-actor was admitted to AIIMS Delhi after he suffered a heart attack on August 10. Currently, he is being monitored by doctors. His Personal Secretary Garvit Narang informed ANI that his health condition is improving. A statement from the family is awaited.

He underwent an angioplasty the same day he was rushed to the hospital and was on a ventilator since then. Last week amid reports of his deteriorating health, his wife Shikha had said Srivastava is a "fighter" who will come back stronger.

“He is stable. Doctors are treating him well. Raju ji is a fighter and he will come back to be amongst all of us. We need your prayers and wishes,” Shikha told PTI.

Srivastava, a stand-up comic who joined the BJP in 2014, was trending on Twitter on Thursday with many posts speculating about his health.

Shikha requested the media and the fans to not spread rumours as it affects the family’s “morale”.

“My sincere request is kindly do not spread rumours. It affects our morale. We do not want negative energy, we need positivity. Please pray for his speedy recovery and he will be back soon. Doctors are giving their best and Raju ji is supporting them, He is fighting. So, kindly do not spread negativity," she added.

A familiar face in the entertainment industry since the 1980s, Srivastava catapulted to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005.

Srivastava has also featured in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", the remake of "Bombay to Goa" and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya". He is the chairperson of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

