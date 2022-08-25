Tamil director Mani Nagaraj passes away due to cardiac arrest: G.V Prakash Kumar & other celebs pay tribute

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @KAYALDEVARAJ Mani Nagaraj death

Tamil director Mani Nagaraj breathed his last on Thursday (August 25). Reportedly, the director suffered a cardiac arrest. He had made his debut as the director with GV Prakash’s Pencil in 2016. The director was a former associate of Gautham Vasudev Menon. The director's sudden demise has left everyone shocked. Film editor Suresh took to Twitter to mourn his demise. "Shocked & saddened to know about the passing away of film-director Mani Nagaraj, former associate of Gautham Vasudev Menon. He’s the one who taught me the basics of post-production. A good friend & a great teacher gone too soon. Rest in Peace, Mani Ji. You will be missed (sic)."

Pencil's G V Prakash offered his condolences and wrote, "Hard to believe My beloved friend director Mani Nagaraj is no more. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and Friends. Rest in Peace my friend (sic)."

Lyricist Parvathy also offered her condolences to Mani Nagaraj's family members, "So sorry to know about the passing of director of Pencil, Mani Nagaraj. Deepest condolences @gvprakash and everyone associated with him (sic)."

Mani Nagaraj's last film Vasuvin Garbinigal is yet to release in 2023. The first look poster of the film was released in June and the movie features Gopinath Chandran, Anikha Surendran, Vanitha Vijaykumar, Lena Kumar and Seetha in lead roles.

Also read: Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian on ventilator, daughter denies claims of him gaining consciousness

Latest Entertainment News