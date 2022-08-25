Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian on ventilator, daughter denies claims of him gaining consciousness

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Raju Srivastava health update

Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian Raju Srivastava is admitted to the intensive care unit at AIIMS, Delhi. The 58-year-old has been battling for his life since August 10 after he suffered a heart attack and collapsed while working out in a gym. He is still on ventilator and continues to recover "slowly", the renowned comedian-actor's daughter Antara Srivastava said on Thursday. In a statement issued on Srivastava's official Instagram page, Antara said the stand-up artist is "stable".

"Dear all well-wishers, My dad Mr. Raju Srivastava Ji's condition is stable and he continues to recover slowly. Hc is on thc ventilator at the moment."

Earlier in the day, several media publications had reported that Srivastava, 58, had gained consciousness 15 days after he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of AIIMS following a heart attack. His Personal Secretary Garvit Narang informed ANI that his health condition is improving and he had gained consciousness.

Antara requested the media and the comedian's fans to only trust statements issued by the family on his official social media pages and the hospital.

Only statements from AI IMS Delhi and Raju Ji's official social media accounts are trustworthy and genuine. Any other news or statements from anyone else is unreliable. The doctors and their entire team at AIIMS Delhi are working hard and diligently. We're thankful to them and all his well-wishers. Request you all to continue your love and prayers for his speedy recovery," she added.

Srivastava was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 10 and underwent an angioplasty the same day. He has been on life support since then.

Last week amid reports of his deteriorating health, his wife Shikha had said Srivastava is a "fighter" who will come back stronger.

"He is stable. Doctors are treating him well. Raju ji is a fighter and he will come back to be amongst all of us. We need your prayers and wishes,” Shikha told PTI.

A familiar face in the entertainment industry since the 1980s, Srivastava catapulted to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005.

Srivastava has also featured in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", the remake of "Bombay to Goa" and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya". He is the chairperson of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

