Allu Arjun back in Pushpa look in viral pics, but it's not for the sequel. Fans react

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ VIRALBHAYANI Allu Arjun spotted shooting for a commercial

Allu Arjun was snapped recently on the set of a commercial shoot. Interestingly, he sported his popular Pushpa look and the images began circulating quickly on social media. While many speculated that the actor will soon begin filming for the highly-anticipated sequel Pushpa: The Rule, others were happy to see a glimpse of their favourite Telugu star. Allu Arjun is back in the country after participating in the annual India Day parade in New York and got busy with his shoot commitments.

Allu Arjun sports 'Pushpa' look

On the set of a commercial shoot, Allu Arjun sported curly hair and stubble, much like his look in Pushpa. He wore a floral print shirt and completed the look with a statement neckpiece, torn blue denim and sneakers. On the set, he was seen taking instructions from the director while he was filmed surrounded by the crew. The images of Allu Arjun are being widely circulated on social media with fans dropping loving comments. In another image, he was seen looking into a distance while seated on the chair behind a table.

Fans react to Allu Arjun's look

Allu Arjun fans showered love on their favourite star's newly released images. Many questioned him over the upcoming film Pushpa: The Rule and further inquired when he will begin filming for it. Reacting to the pictures of Allu Arjun sporting the Pushpa look, one of the social media users wrote, "M jhukegi nhiii (sic)." Another one commented, "That's PushpaRaj (sic)."

Read: Indian 2: Shoot of Kamal Haasan's action thriller to resume from today

Pushpa: The Rule begins filming

The long-awaited sequel to Pushpa: The Rise has finally taken off with the makers recently conducting the pooja for Pushpa: The Rule. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will reprise their now-famous characters. The sequel, too, has been written and directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The shoot will begin soon, the makers said.

Taking to social media, the makers announced the commencement of the shoot for the Allu Arjun starrer. They jotted down "Highlights from #PushpaTheRule pooja ceremony. Filming begins soon. BIGGER and GRANDER. #ThaggedheLe #JhukegaNahi (sic)."

Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise has been a sensational success since the time it has been released last year. All eyes are on the sequel, which may release next year.

Read: Rajinikanth's Jailer cast expands. Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu come on board | Details

Latest Entertainment News