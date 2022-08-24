Indian 2: Shoot of Kamal Haasan's action thriller to resume from today

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAMAL HAASAN Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 poster

The shoot of Kamal Haasan's much-awaited action thriller Indian 2 will commence on Wednesday, August 24. Sharing the update, the makers released a new poster featuring Haasan as Senapathy. The poster reads, "He is Back". However, the actor informed that he will join the production next month.

The Tamil-language movie is the follow-up to the 1996 vigilante action thriller "Indian", starring Kamal Haasan. Shankar, who also directed the first part, shared the update on Twitter as he shared the film's new posters featuring Haasan. "Good morning Indians, we are glad to announce that the remaining shoot for Indian 2 is commencing today! Need all of your support and wishes," the acclaimed filmmaker wrote.

Kamal Haasan's Post

Along with the Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Bobby Simha, and Siddharth will also join the sets in September. "Filming for #Indian2 from September.Wishing team @shankarshanmugh, #Subaskaran, @LycaProductions and everyone else involved a successful journey. Welcome onboard thambi @Udhaystalin @RedGiantMovies_" Haasan announced. ALSO READ: Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection: Nikhil Siddhartha starrer enjoys remarkable second week

"Indian 2" also Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Guru Somasundaram and Samuthirakani. The film is backed by Subaskaran Allirajah of Lyca Productions and DMK Youth Wing Secretary and MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin via Red Giant Movies.

Kamal Haasan's work front

The actor was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Vikram. The film is a spiritual successor of the 1986 film of the same name. It revolves around a Black Ops cop team's mission of unmasking a gang of masked murderers. Vikram also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead. ALSO READ: Thiruchitrambalam Box Office Collection: Dhanush-Nithya starrer mints huge numbers in Tamil Nadu

Kamal Haasan played the role of an agent working for RAW, Arun Kumar. On the other hand, Vijay Sethupathi played the antagonist in the movie.

Produced by Haasan and Mahendran under the banner 'Raaj Kamal Films International', the film has marked Kamal Haasan's glorious comeback and is touted to be the perfect choice for a possible franchise. Kamal Haasan starrer hit the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on July 8. It premieres in four different languages - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

