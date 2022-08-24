Thiruchitrambalam Box Office Collection: Dhanush-Nithya starrer mints huge numbers in Tamil Nadu

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@URKUMARESANPRO Thiruchitrambalam Box Office Collection

Thiruchitrambalam Box Office Collection: Dhanush and Nithya Menen family entertainer is enjoying a dream run at the ticket windows. The Tamil film has opened to positive reviews from the audience and the critics. It is turning out to be one of the biggest blockbusters in Dhanush's career. After ruling at the international box office, Thiruchitrambalam is inching towards Rs 50 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office.

Thiruchitrambalam Box Office Report

Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam hit the theatres on August 18 and lived up to the expectations. The film has been doing great business at the box office not just in India, but globally. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala pointed out that the film is Dhanush's highest grosser in France and in the UK. ALSO READ: Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection: Nikhil Siddhartha starrer enjoys remarkable second wee

The film would soon cross the Rs 50-crore mark in Tamil Nadu soon. Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to his Twitter account and shared the five-day collections of the film from Tamil Nadu. "#Thiruchitrambalam TN Box Office PASSESS the crucial Monday test. Day 1 - ₹ 9.52 cr Day 2 - ₹ 8.79 cr Day 3 - ₹ 10.24 cr Day 4 - ₹ 11.03 cr Day 5 - ₹ 4.16 cr Total - ₹ 43.74 cr," he wrote.

About Thiruchitrambalam

Directed by Mithran R Jawahar, the romantic entertainer also features Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prakash Raj and Raashi Khanna in pivotal roles. The trailer shows Dhanush, who plays the titular character of 'Thiruchitrambalam' -- a delivery boy, enjoying a good rapport with his grandfather played by Bharathiraja. However, the relationship between him and his father (Raj), a police officer, is not exactly smooth.

Prakash Raj plays a strict inspector, Neelakandan, in the film while actress Priya Bhavani Shankar plays Ranjani, a village lass. Raashi Khanna, essays the role of Dhanush's high school friend, Anusha. On the other hand, Nithya Menon plays Shobana, who happens to be Thiruchitrambalam's best friend in the film. The trailer gives away the fact that Dhanush shares all his secrets with Shobana (Nithya Menon), a childhood friend.

The film, which has music by Anirudh, has been produced by Sun Pictures Kalanithi Maran.

