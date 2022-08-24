Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection: Nikhil Siddhartha starrer enjoys remarkable second week

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ VENKATESH LALPARI Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection

Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection: Nikhil Siddhartha starrer is enjoying a remarkable second week. With no real competition at the box office, the mythological drama has done solid business across the Telugu states. The film jumped manifolds from its opening day collection of mere Rs 7 lakh in the Hindi belt. The total collection of the Karthikeya 2 stands at Rs 16.30 crore until Monday.

The film became the first choice for the cinema audience over the weekend.

Karthikeya 2 Box Office Report

Written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Karthikeya 2 was released on a Saturday (August 13) and benefited from the long independence day week. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh claimed that the Hindi version of the movie is doing good business. Praising the film for performing exceptionally well and almost doubling its week 1 collection during the second weekend, Taran Adarsh on Monday tweeted "#Karthikeya2 remains the first choice of moviegoers... Continues to score in mass pockets... [Week 2] Fri 2.46 cr, Sat 3.04 cr, Sun 4.07 cr, Mon 98 lacs. Total: ₹ 16.30 cr. #India biz. HINDI version."

To everyone’s surprise, Karthikeya 2 has left behind Bollywood Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Taapsee Pannu recently released 'Dobaaraa' and Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan'. Nikhil Siddhartha's film, which released on August 13, minted Rs 75.33 crore worldwide. It garnered positive reviews, for its action, punch lines and foot-tapping songs. ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda on pursuing acting: I liked it because of attention | EXCLUSIVE

The movie earned over 38 crores in the Telugu states alone, while the numbers in the international market were encouraging too.

Meanwhile, Karthikeya 2 was released in the Hindi belt with just 50 shows, but with positive word of mouth, cinema halls have increased to 1000 shows. ALSO READ: Liger Box Office Advance Booking: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday starrer to have a solid start

About Karthikeya 2

The Chandoo Mondeti directorial has Anupama Parameswaran as the leading lady. Karthikeya 2 is a mystery thriller about a search for secrets buried beneath the sea near Dwaraka. Nikhil, Anupama, and actor Srinivas Reddy are on a mission to uncover a mystery, with their journey taking them across the soaring sea. The film also stars Anupam Kher.

Karthikeya 2 is a sequel to Mondeti's 2014 film Karthikeya. It is produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts and People Media Factory.

