Vijay Deverakonda on pursuing acting: I liked it because of attention | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEDEVERAKONDA Vijay Deverakonda reveals his reason for pursuing acting.

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are busy with the promotions of their upcoming film Liger. The two actors have been travelling to different parts of the country to spread the Liger 'fever', ensuring that their film reaches the masses. Recently, during an exclusive interview with India TV, Vijay made some revelations about the fan love he has been receiving, his personal life and some interesting facts about the movie.

Talking to India TV, when Vijay was asked about the love pouring in from different parts of the world, he replied by saying everyone loves being loved and when the love pours in from so many people, it feels really great. One feels that they have to make better films for the people, meet them and give them memories. "I think our purpose as actors in this life is to just give people memories while we are here," Vijay added.

On his decision to pursue acting as a career, the Arjun Reddy actor said, "When I first did theatre, I fell in love with acting and when I first performed on stage. I loved acting for different reasons at different times. Initially, I did acting because I got attention. Then, there were few girls in the theatre group, which was the other reason for pursuing acting. Slowly, I fell in love with acting and continued doing it. I am blessed to be able to do the work I love, every day."

Watch Vijay Deverakonda's full interview with India TV here.

About Liger movie

Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, is nearing its release date. It is a pan-India film, helmed by Puri Jagannadh. It will mark the first collaboration of actors Ananya and Vijay. The film also features Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy and Makrand Deshpande, among others, in key roles. The renowned boxer Mike Tyson will make a cameo appearance in Liger. Dharma Productions recently released the trailer as well as some songs from the film, Akdi Pakdi, Waat Laga Denge, Loca 2.0 and Aafat, which were well received by the audience. Liger is slated to release on August 25.

DON'T MISS

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s first look from Haddi reminds netizens of Archana Puran Singh, actress reacts

Tamannaah Bhatia, Babli Bouncer director Madhur Bhandarkar seek blessings at Siddhivinayak temple, see pics

Sonam Kapoor will raise her child in London or Mumbai? Here's what Bollywood actress has to say

Latest Entertainment News