Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha impressed with Disha Patani's workout regime

Known as one of the fittest actors in the movie industry right now, Disha Patani always keeps people in awe of her workout regime through her Instagram feed. The Baaghi 2 actress is regular and dedicated when it comes to her fitness, giving the biggest fitness freaks a run for their money. The actress recently posted a stunning video where she is seen doing full-range squats with 80 kilos of weight. In the first of two throwback videos Disha shared on Instagram, she is seen doing squats with 75 kilos of weight all by herself. In the other video, she adds an extra five kilos, and does the squats with a little help from her trainer.

"#throwback to the times when i was strong 75kg 1 rep , 2nd set is 80kg 1 rep full range squat @rajendradhole thanks for the motivation sir," she wrote.

Tiger Shroff left a heart emoticon her post while his mother Ayesha wrote, "Amaaaaaaaazing Deeshu."

Disha Patani often posts her intense sessions on Instagram and inspires her followers to do the same at the gym. The actress also makes sure that she keeps her work out routine interesting by incorporating new things like kickboxing and dancing.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in "Malang", which also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

Disha will next be seen in "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai". The action drama starring Salman Khan was supposed to be his Eid release this year, but is delayed owing to the ongoing pandemic.

