Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRITI SANON Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon aka Jassi reunite for action entertainer 'Ganapath'

Another good news for Tiger Shroff fans, who were eagerly waiting for an announcement of his upcoming film which happens to be Vikas Bahl directorial 'Ganpath.' Taking to his Instagram on Wednesday, the actor shared another short video update with his fans about his mysterious co-star. Tiger shared a power-packed video featuring his co-star from the film, who is none other than Kriti Sanon. The duo had worked together in film 'Heropanti'. Well, it seems that Tiger is super excited to work with Kriti and he calls him 'bundle of talent.'

Revealing his co-star in the film, Tiger said "Khatam hua intezaar @kritisanon, Super excited to work with this bundle of talent again

#Ganapath #VikasBahl #VashuBhagnani @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh #GoodCo @pooja_ent #PoojaEntertainmen."

Speaking about Tiger's post, it featured a short clip which starts with dusty cloud that takes the audience to an area which is on the outskirts of a city, as the camera moves ahead. Then a stunning lady is seen posing on a bike and her face and there she is, Kriti Sanon.

On the other hand, introducing herself as Jassi, Kriti Sanon wrote, "Meet JASSI !! Super Duper Excited for this one!! Teaming up once again with my very special @tigerjackieshroff! Can't wait for the shoot to begin! Lets KILL it! #Ganapath #VikasBahl #VashuBhagnani @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh #GoodCo @pooja_ent #PoojaEntertainment."

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co., 'Ganapath' is being directed by Vikas Bahl. The shooting for the film is slated to begin in mid-2021.