Tiger Shroff and sister Krishna's funny Instagram vs reality video will drive away your mid week blues

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRISHNA SHROFF Tiger Shroff with sister Krishna Shroff

Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff are one of social media's most loved sibling duos. Every time the two appear together on the Internet, netizens go over them. Their recent video together received a similar warm response from fans. Wednesday, Krishna posted a fun behind-the-scene video with her actor brother. In the post, she shared a gym picture of herself lifting Tiger on her shoulders. Subsequent to it, she also posted a hilarious BTS video, where she can be seen struggling to maintain her balance with her brother sitting and posing on her shoulders. Whereas in the second video posted by her, Tiger can be seen acing an air kick.

"He’s always got my back and I’ll forever lift him up. Swipe right for some Instagram vs. reality BTS with @tigerjackieshroff," she captioned the video. The video has gone viral on social media, and fans of the duo are sharing it across fan pages. Take a look:

The actor has a slew of films lined up including "Ganapath", co-starring Kriti Sanon. He will also be seen in the second instalment of his 2014 debut film "Heropanti".

"Heropanti 2" is directed by Ahmed Khan, who has earlier directed Tiger in the films "Baaghi 2" and "Baaghi 3". Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has roped in Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman and lyricist Mehboob for the project. In the film, the actor will be seen paired opposite Tara Sutaria, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Tiger in the 2019 release, "Student Of The Year 2".

As for "Ganapath", the action drama co-starring Kriti Sanon is set in a post-pandemic dystopian era. The film has been planned as the first film of a franchise. Pre-production work for Vikas Bahl directorial has already begun and the film is scheduled to release in 2022.