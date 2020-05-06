Image Source : INSTAGRAM The Alchemist writer Paulo Coelho lauds Shah Rukh Khan for Sanjay Mishra starrer Kaamyaab

Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment released actor Sanjay Mishra starrer Kaamyaab in March this year and received much applaud from the viewers. Directed by National Award-winning director Hardik Mehta, it also starred Deepak Dobriyal and Isha Talwar and was critically acclaimed. It showed the story of an actor who returns to the big screen from retirement to complete 500 films and get that one substantial role for which he will be remembered. After a huge applaud from the critics, the film has received good reviews from popular author Paulo Coelho.

Best known for his novel The Alchemist, Paulo Coelho thanked Bollywood actor and producer Shah Rukh Khan for bringing a film like Kaamyaab to the big screen. He tweeted, "The producers thank you in the very 1st frame, @iamsrk. I am doing the same. 2 days ago a great Brazilian actor , Flavio Migliaccio, committed suicide, leaving a note on how the industry treats their artists. This movie, labeled as “comedy”, is in fact the tragedy of Art."

Reacting to Paulo Coelho's tweet, many fans also thanked SRK for the brilliant film and lauded Sanjay Mishra for his superb performance. One Twitter user wrote, "Truly a superb film! Thanks #ShahRukhKhan for supporting this product! The story needs to be watched by every movie buff!" Another said, "Artists like sanjaymishra n producers like srk n gauri Deserve all d love for creating such story n backing such films"

Earlier last week, the legendary writer expressed his grief after the untimely death of India's International star Irrfan Khan. Paulo Coelho took to Twitter and posted a picture of the departed actor and also wrote a quote from the holy book Bhagavad Gita. "A star joins other stars in the sky. Thank you for everything, Irrfan Khan "Death is as sure for that which is born, as birth is for that which is dead. Therefore grieve not for what is inevitable." -- Bhagavad Gita," the 72-year-old wrote.

