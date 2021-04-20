That’s how you’ll get golden glow: Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor's video of working out together is unmissable

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor

Sara Ali Khan dropped a new workout video on her verified Instagram account featuring Janhvi Kapoor. In the video, the two actresses can be seen sweating it out together with Justin Bieber's Peaches as the backdrop song. Together, Janhvi and Sara can be seen pulling off some leg raises, lunges, pushups, squats and with absolute ease. Sara shared the video with her signature rhyming 'shayari' style. "Go with the flow, steady and slow, kick high- squat low. That's how you'll get the golden glow. For better instructions ask Namrata Purohit to show," she wrote.

Take a look at the video:

Meanwhile, Sara has had a good time on her recent vacations, and pictures shared by her on social media are proof. Recently, she had a snowy vacation with her mother Amrita Singh, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi and a bunch of friends at Gulmarg. She also shared pictures and videos of the same on Instagram writing, "A little bit of paradise on earth. Of people so wonderful there truly is a dearth."

Janhvi is also having a good time with her friends. The actress recently travelled to Maldives and Udaipur. A few days back, she posted some fun reels dancing with her friends. The reel has been shot through a window and Janhvi and her friends can be seen dancing one by one. They also do a group dance at the poolside, at the end of the reel.

"I really wish we were cooler than this but," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Janhvi is gearing up for the release of her film "Dostana 2".

The actress finished the shoot for her film "Good Luck Jerry" earlier this year. She had taken to Instagram to share this news with her fans. After the completion of the shoot, she had jetted off to the US to spend time with her sister Khushi.

