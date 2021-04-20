With ongoing IPL & football leagues, Navya Nanda reminds of women athletes winning medals in Asian Games

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAVYA NANDA Navya Nanda shares pics of athletes

Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter and daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda took to social media to laud Indian women athletes who won medals in the Asian Championship. In her post, she reminded her followers that amid the ongoing sports events like IPL and football leagues, they should not forget to cheer for these sportspersons too. She shared photos of Vinesh Phogat, Divya Kakran, Mirabai Chanu and Anshu Malik for their triumphs at the Asian Championship.

"As we all watch the IPL & football leagues, let’s lend our eyes to these successes too. I wanted to bring these achievements and women to light since they have not been given their due with coverage/reporting. It is a matter of GREAT pride for the country as @saritamor62 emerged as the FIRST INDIAN WOMAN to win 2 consecutive gold medals in the Asian Wrestling Championships on Thursday," she wrote in the caption of her post adding, "Superstar Indian wrestler @vineshphogat wins a gold medal in the Asian Wrestling Championships, dominating a depleted field. It was her seventh podium finish at the Asian Championship!"

Continuing further, she wrote, "19 year old @anshumalik57___ wins her FIRST gold medal at the Asian Championship. @divya_kakran68 emerged as the second Indian woman to secure two gold medals in the Asian wrestling championships."

Before concluding her post, she wrote, "India now has seven medals from the women's event as we won four gold, a silver and two bronze medals in this edition. To these incredible women - We are watching you. We support you. And we salute you! You make us, & this entire country PROUD."

This is not the first time that Navya has spoken her mind on social media. The star kid often shares strong posts on significant issues and campaigns for women's rights. Recently, Navya Naveli Nanda reacted to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's comment. Taking to her Instagram story, Navya shared a photo of herself in ripped jeans, asking the CM to change his mentality.

"Change your mentality before changing our clothes. Because the only thing shocking here is the message comments like this send to society. Just..." Navya wrote. Sharing her photo in ripped jeans, Navya wrote, "I'll wear my ripped jeans. Thank you. And I'll wear them proudly."

However, she later deleted the post. Sample some of the other powerful posts:

