'That is what makes Diljit different...', AP Dhillon trolled for breaking guitar at Coachella 2024 | WATCH

Amritpal Singh Dhillon aka AP Dhillon rules millions of hearts with his singing. He is one of the most popular Indo-Canadian singers of current times. Fans often cannot stop themselves from dancing to his chartbuster songs. AP, who has sung songs like Brown Munde, Dil Nu, Saada Pyaar, and With You, has recently grabbed attention due to his performance at Coachella 2024.

The singer broke his guitar

Many people did not like AP Dhillon's first performance at Coachella 2024. During the weekend Dhillon tried his best to enthrall the audience with his performance at one of the most famous music festivals. However, some social media users got angry at him for breaking the guitar and started trolling him fiercely. At the end of the clip shared on Instagram, he can be seen breaking his electric guitar.

After posting the clip, different types of reactions started coming in from people. One user wrote, "Pop artists break guitars to look cool." Another commented: "Respect the things that got you to this point, it's entirely your fault." Another comment read, "That is what makes Diljit different from others." For the unversed, Diljit Dosanjh had become the first Punjabi singer to perform at the Coachella 2023.

Dhillon came to India last year

Last year, Dhillon came to India and heavily promoted his documentary 'AP Dhillon: First of a Kind'. This documentary series, directed by Jai Ahmed, was released on Prime Video on 18 August 2023. The project mainly focused on how Amritpal Singh Dhillon established himself as a singer after moving to Canada and facing many obstacles. However, AP was also trolled at that time as well.

