Tanushree Dutta announces Bollywood comeback, lost 15 kgs to get back in shape

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMTANUSHREEDUTTAOFFICIAL Tanushree Dutta announces Bollywood comeback

Actress Tanushree Dutta, who has been the flagbearer of Me Too Movement in Bollywood after she opened up about her sexual harassment story and accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of misbehaving with her on a film set, is ready to make a comeback in Bollywood. The actress has lost 15 kgs to get back in shape and resume her Bollywood career. In an Instagram post, the actress revealed that she has been getting offers in films and is leaving her IT job in the Us to be back in Bollywood.

Sharing a picture of herself, Tanushree wrote, "Some old news doing the rounds that I’m doing an IT job in LA. I was infact training for in IT and had a fantastic IT job opportunity in the defence sector of the US Government. It was a very prestigious job opportunity as I have always had the discipline, integrity and determination of an army person so to work in this field in whatever capacity would have been an honour. But I didn’t take it as I wanted to explore my artistic career again. The defence job based out of Nevada would eventually after the Pandemic would need me to shift out of LA/ NY and I would not be permitted to leave the US for 3 years. I would also have to sign a job contract for 3 years coz such national defence related US jobs usually have very high security clearance and permissions so they cannot have people in and out of employment.

Since I’m an artist at heart who just happened to lose my way away from my craft due to some very very bad human beings and the trouble they caused me, I decided to not be hasty in changing my profession and re-consider what options I have in Bollywood. I have a lot of goodwill in Bollywood and Mumbai so I came back to India and will stay here for sometime and will work on some interesting projects. I have been getting some offers from Bollywood in terms of movies and web series and the Industry seems far more interested in casting me rather than my arch- enemies. (they only announce projects but none of their projects ever see the light of day & will not)."

Tanushree Dutta further revealed that she is in contact with "3 big South film managers who are pitching me for Big budget south Projects as well as 12 Casting offices in Mumbai. There are powerful Industry bigwigs who are giving me silent support in the background as they know the truth and are my well wishers."

She added, "The pandemic has just made shooting dates uncertain so I’m unable to make a concrete announcement. I recently shot a commercial advertisement in the beauty space and announced that I’m back to work. I’m looking good, getting back my sass as I’ve lost 15 kgs and there is a strong buzz amongst industry folks of my imminent return to acting!"

In 2018, Tanushree made headlines when she accused that Nana Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of her 2008 film Horn OK Pleasssss. After the incident, the actress moved to the US and took a break from Bollywood.

