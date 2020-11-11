Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAMANNAAHBHATIA Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to trolls who called her 'fat' during her COVID19 recovery

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia tested positive for coronavirus last month and fought the battle to recovery. The actress is now at her home and building her stamina to bounce back to work soon. During her recovery, the actress had received some backlash over her weight and was trolled by a section of social media. Reacting to the same, Tamannaah asked, "How insensitive can people around us be?" Talking to BollywoodLife, the actress reacted to the trolls and opened up about her battle with COVID 19. She claimed that during the treatment, she always had the fear of death.

Tamannaah said, "I was really scared when getting treated, there was a constant fear of death in me. I had very severe symptoms that I knew had killed others on their way to recovery. But the doctors truly saved me and I should thank my parents too for standing in support. It made me realize how valuable life truly is."

Talking about the trolls, Tamannaah said, "I was on heavy medication throughout the process which made me look heavy. There are many who called me fat when I posted a picture. It showed me how some can’t see through what the person has gone through and instead, just look for flaws."

Earlier in August, Tamannaah's parents viz father Santosh Bhatia and mother Rajani Bhatia had tested positive for COVID-19. She had taken to Twitter to inform her fans about the same and revealed that they were under the medication and following all the necessary precautions. She wrote, "My parents were showing mild COVID 19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure everyone at home underwent tests immediately. The results have just come in, and unfortunately, my parents have tested positive."

Further, she wrote, "The necessary authorities have been updated of their situation and we are complying with the guidelines. The rest of the family members, including myself, and the staff have tested negative."

Later, the actress herself fell prey to the deadly virus. On the work front, Tamannaah will next be seen in the Telugu remake of the Kannada super hit, 'Love Mocktail.' She is waiting to resume the shoot of her upcoming Telugu film, Seetimaarr that happens to be a sports action-drama featuring Gopichand in the lead role. Talking about Bollywood movies, she will next be seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer, Bole Chudiyan.

