Sunday, October 03, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Ghanshyam Nayak dies: Fans remember Nattu Kaka through old pics, videos

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Ghanshyam Nayak dies: Fans remember Nattu Kaka through old pics, videos

As the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Ghanshyam Nayak left for the heavenly abode, his fans took to social media and paid their tribute by sharing his old videos, pictures from his films and shows.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 03, 2021 20:35 IST
Ghanshyam Nayak
Image Source : TWITTER/@THELOLNAYAK

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Ghanshyam Nayak dies: Fans remember Nattu Kaka through old pics

Veteran actor Ghanashyam Nayak who is best known for his role as Nattu Kaka on the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, passed away on Sunday after a long battle with cancer. The actor, who was77 year old, was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. Ghanshaym Nayak enjoyed a massive fanbase due to his prowess acting skills in TMKOC. His onscreen presence entertained everyone.

As the actor left for the heavenly abode, his fans took to social media and paid their tribute by sharing his old videos, pictures and snippets from his films and shows.

One of the users wrote, "We'll Missed  him and his Funny ,comedy episodes  badly ..."

Another said, "Rip #Natukaka . Legend & thanks for making our childhood owsom ! #TMKOC"

Nayak appeared in nearly 100 Hindi and Gujarati films, apart from featuring on more than 300 TV serials. The veteran actor was also known for his work in the Gujarati theatre. Earlier this year, during his chemotherapy, Nayak had shot for a special episode of "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah". He is survived by his wife and three children.

 

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News