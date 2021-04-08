Taapsee Pannu wishes sister Shagun on birthday with adorable boomerang video and a kiss

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEE PANNU Taapsee Pannu wishes sister Shagun on birthday with an adorable boomerang video and a kiss

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu on Thursday celebrated her younger sister Shagun Pannu's birthday by posting an awwdorable video on social media. The actress took to her Instagram and wished Shagun by posting a Boomerang video that perfectly captures the love between the Pannu sisters. In the short clip, Taapsee could be seen planting a kiss on her sister's cheek to shower her sibling with a whole lot of love, while the latter seemed busy on her phone.

In the caption, Taapsee penned a sweet birthday wish for Shagun and wrote, "My constant ...The girl and the behaviour It's the Birthday of my silver lining while she celebrates it at the Golden Temple! Miss you Puchi." Taapsee expressed that she misses her sister as she went to Golden Temple to seek blessings.

Taapsee and Shagun often shared cute and adorable moments on social media as they spend time together on and off the sets of the Badla actress' film.

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu is preparing for her upcoming sports biographical drama 'Shabaash Mithu.' On Wednesday, Taapsee took to social media to post a picture as she gears up for her role as Indian women's ODI cricket team captain Mithali Dorai Raj in the upcoming biopic. Taapsee feels there's no excuse for training as nothing can come between her practices, not even the lockdown.

Besides this, Taapsee has a big line-up ahead. She is part of Haseen Dilruba, a mystery thriller directed by Vinil Mathew. She will share screen space with Vikrant Massey in the film. She will also be seen in Looop Lapeta, co-starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, a Hindi remake of the German film "Run Lola Run", besides the sports drama "Rashmi Rocket".

