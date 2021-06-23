Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEE PANNU Taapsee Pannu's Russia vacation comes to an end with photographic view: 'Time to pack bags'

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is all set to impress viewers with her upcoming Netflix film 'Haseen Dilruba'. Ahead of the release, the actress jetted off to Russia for a vacation with her sister Shagun Pannu. The actress took her style quotient to another with her attires there. On Wednesday, Taapsee shared with fans that she is all set to pack her bags and bid goodbye to her fun holiday in Russia.

She took to Instagram and shared a pic where she is seen in a pensive mood, sitting by a huge window overlooking the urban landscape of Russia. She is dressed in sports attire -- a white hoodie, shorts and a headband. "Time to pack bags and come back. With this photographic view engraved in mind," she wrote as caption. She mentioned the hashtags #SaintPetersburg, Russia and #TapcTravels in her post.

The 33-year-old actress has been flooding her Instagram handle with photos from the vacation, but her latest post where she opted to sport an exquisite saree is unmissable.

Taapsee shared a picture of herself, walking on the streets of Saint Petersburg in a saree. She gave an urban twist to the saree as she paired it with sneakers. She opted for an off-white saree and paired it with a deep V-neck blue top. However, keeping to her comforts she completed her look with white sneakers, messy bun and funky sunglasses. Her look on the street of Saint Peterburg, Russia is winning hearts.

Taking to Instagram, Taapsee Pannu wrote in her caption, "These lanes can be pretty enchanting. Got late for dinner! Runnnnnnnnn!" The pic showed the actor crossing the street.

Taapsee jetted off to Russia for a vacation, ahead of the release of her film 'Haseen Dillruba'. Her upcoming project is a Netflix film directed by Vinil Mathew. Actors Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane are also a part of the mystery thriller, which is set to release on July 2. The film focuses on the love triangle between Taapsee, Vikrant and Harshvardhan. It is written by Kanika Dhillon.

Apart from 'Haseen Dillruba', she will also be seen in sports dramas 'Shabaash Mithu' and 'Rashmi Rocket'. She also has an impressive line-up of films that include, 'Looop Lapeta' and the sci-fi thriller titled 'Dobaaraa' directed by Anurag Kashyap.