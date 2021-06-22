Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEE PANNU Taapsee Pannu takes Indian fashion to the streets of St Petersburg, flaunts saree and sneakers look

We need to take fashion lessons from Taapsee Pannu! The actress took her style quotient to another level with her sneakers look. Taapsee shared a new picture of herself, walking on the streets of Saint Petersburg in a saree. She is on vacation in Russia, with her sister Shagun Pannu. Gave an urban twist to the saree, she paired it with sneakers. She opted for an off-white saree and paired it with a deep V-neck blue top. However, keeping to her comforts she completed her look with white sneakers, messy bun and funky sunglasses.

Taapsee Pannu's look on the street of Saint Peterburg, Russia is winning hearts. Taking to Instagram, Taapsee Pannu wrote in her caption, "These lanes can be pretty enchanting. Got late for dinner! Runnnnnnnnn!" The pic showed the actor crossing the street. Making a reference to the Taapsee's Haseen Dillruba character, Shagun commented, "Rani Kashyap on the streets of Spb." While Dia Mirza wrote, 'Love it,' Jacqueline Fernandez found the look 'so cool'.

Take a look:

The 33-year-old actress has been flooding her Instagram handle with photos from the vacation, but her latest post where she opted to sport an exquisite saree is unmissable.

Taapsee Pannu also shared that she met Shriya Saran during her trip. In a picture shared by Taapsee, she is seen posing with Shriya, Shagun and Shriya’s husband Andrei Koscheev. "This was such a special sweet catch up! See you both in Mumbai soon," Taapsee wrote.

Taapsee jetted off to Russia for a vacation, ahead of the release of her film 'Haseen Dillruba'. Her upcoming project is a Netflix film directed by Vinil Mathew. Actors Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane are also a part of the mystery thriller, which is set to release on July 2. The film focuses on the love triangle between Taapsee, Vikrant and Harshvardhan. It is written by Kanika Dhillon.

Apart from 'Haseen Dillruba', she will also be seen in sports dramas 'Shabaash Mithu' and 'Rashmi Rocket'. She also has an impressive line-up of films that include, 'Looop Lapeta' and the sci-fi thriller titled 'Dobaaraa' directed by Anurag Kashyap.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan-Akshay Kumar's precious throwback pic from 'Dil To Pagal Hai' will make you nostalgic