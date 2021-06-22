Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TEAMSHAHRUKHKHAN Shah Rukh Khan-Akshay Kumar's precious throwback pic from 'Dil To Pagal Hai' will make you nostalgic

Throwback Tuesday! Two biggest stars Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar in one frame. The picture was curated by SRK's fan page and it happens to be a Behind-the-shoot from the sets of 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai. The actors can be seen playing cricket in the picture. Akshay, who is dressed in a semi-formal outfit, can be seen batting. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan stands behind the stumps (a chair) as a wicket-keeper.

Check out the pic here:

For the unversed, Akshay had made a guest appearance in Dil To Pagal Hai which starred SRK (Rahul) along with Madhuri Dixit (Pooja) and Karisma Kapoor (Nisha) in leading roles. The superstar essayed the role of Madhuri Dixit's character Pooja's childhood friend Ajay. The story mainly revolved around Rahul falling for Pooja, Nisha secretly in love with Rahul and Ajay admitting his feelings for Pooja, hence leading to a rather complicated love story. Perhaps it was one of the most famous love triangles that Bollywood saw in the 90s.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's film Zero in 2018 alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Next he will be seen in Pathan. The film is being helmed by 'War' director Siddharth Anand. The movie is being billed as an action-thriller and is produced by Yash Raj Films. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. While the makers haven't officially announced it yet, it might release on Diwali 2021.

Talking about Akshay Kumar, he recently announced that Bhumi Pednekar is set to star alongside him in Aanand L Rai's upcoming feature film "Rakshabandhan".

He will be seen in 'Bell Bottom', which was set to get a theatrical release on May 28, 2021 but was postponed and the new release date has not been announced by the makers yet. The film is set in the 1980s and revolves around one of India's forgotten heroes. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the forthcoming film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta, and Adil Hussain in lead roles.