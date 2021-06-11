Image Source : TWITTER/SHAH RUKH KHAN Shah Rukh Khan to resume shoot again, says 'Time now for a trim and get back to work'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is immensely popular all over the world and enjoys a massive fan following. The actor always manages to grab the eyeballs with his charismatic personality and otherworldly charm. After a long time, SRK decided to treat his fans to a stunning selfie. Taking to his social media, Shah Rukh dropped a monochrome picture, showing off his beard and long hair. Well, there is no denying that the superstar doesn't need to do much to leave fans to go weak in the knees.

He captioned the post as, ''They say time is measured in days, months and beards....Time now for a trim and get back to work I guess...Wishing everyone who is getting back to a bit of normalcy...safe and healthy days and months of work ahead....love u all.''

As the lockdown restrictions eased in Maharashtra, B-Town is slowly going back on track and it looks like fans will soon get to see SRK back on the sets.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's film Zero in 2018 alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He played the role of a dwarf. While the performances were much appreciated, the film failed to mark its presence at the box office.

Talking about Pathan, the film is being helmed by 'War' director Siddharth Anand. The movie is being billed as an action-thriller and is produced by Yash Raj Films. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. While the makers haven't officially announced it yet, it might release on Diwali 2021.

