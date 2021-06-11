Image Source : TWITTER/SRK, DISNEY+ HOTSTAR Shah Rukh Khan responds Tom Hiddleston's video: 'Lots of love Tom and can’t wait to binge Loki'

Bollywood badshah Shah Rukh Khan on Friday responded to Tom Hiddleston's latest promotional video for Loki. Ahead of the premiere of the show, the titular character Hiddleston greeted his fans in India and treated them to a special fun video. In a new video released by the streaming giant, Disney+ Hotstar, the actor was seen playing Word Association. In the clip, he took Shah Rukh's name when asked about India and Bollywood.

He was given some random words and he had to say the first thing that comes to his mind. The game starts on an easier note and he's asked about 'Loki', he says 'me' and the next words for him are Thor and Chris. He responds with 'Brother' and 'Hemsworth'. Later the words he's given are India and Bollywood. For both the words, at once the actor says 'Shah Rukh Khan'.

Responding to it, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted "You are kind, God of Mischief... hope there’s no mischief behind this claim though. Lots of love Tom and can’t wait to binge Loki!!! Starting now- Ep 1," mentioning Tom Hiddleston.

For the unversed, Marvel Studios’ “Loki” features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.”

Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character. Besides Owen Wilson, he's joined by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs “Loki,” and Michael Waldron is head writer.

