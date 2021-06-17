Akshay Kumar visits J&K's Bandipora to meet BSF braves: 'My heart is filled with nothing but respect'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AKKI_KI_AAHANA VIDEO: Akshay Kumar visits Tulail LoC area in J&K's Bandipora to meet BSF braves

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Thursday visited remote Tulail area along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez Valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district. He went there to meet jawans of the paramilitary Border Security Force who are guarding the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan. Official sources said the actor reached Neeru village of Tulail by helicopter at around 12 noon. He is scheduled to interact with the army and BSF troopers in Neeru village.

"Akshay will also interact with the locals in remote area who in these villages brave hardships like heavy snowfall and extreme inaccessibility," the sources said.

Taking to their Twitter handle, BSF posted that the Bollywood actor visited a forward post in north Kashmir’s Gurez sector. A video posted by the paramilitary force showed Akshay arriving in a helicopter and was received by BSF personnel at the helipad.

"As the country is entering into the 75th year of Independence, @akshaykumar once again comes to meet the #bravehearts guarding the borders. Here he arrives at one of the forward locations of @BSF_Kashmir on #LoC.," the BSF tweeted along with the video.

Taking to his Instagram, Akshay wrote "Spent a memorable day with the @bsf_india bravehearts guarding the borders today. Coming here is always a humbling experience… meeting the real heroes... My heart is filled with nothing but respect."

On the professional front, Akshay recently announced that Bhumi Pednekar is set to star alongside him in Aanand L Rai's upcoming feature film "Rakshabandhan".

Also Read: Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar reunite for Aanand L Rai's upcoming film 'Rakshabandhan'

He will next be seen in 'Bell Bottom', which was set to get a theatrical release on May 28, 2021 but was postponed and the new release date has not been announced by the makers yet. The film is set in the 1980s and revolves around one of India's forgotten heroes. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the forthcoming film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta, and Adil Hussain in lead roles.

The spy thriller, will feature Akshay playing the role of a RAW agent. It is based on the plane hijacks that took India by storm in the early 1980s. Vaani will play Akshay's wife in the film while Lara will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was in power at that time.