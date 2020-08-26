Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEEPANNU Taapsee Pannu eating right to acquire athlete's look for 'Rashmi Rocket'

Actress Taapsee Pannu has started working on her diet to get an athletic frame for the upcoming sports film, Rashmi Rocket. The actress shared a picture of her morning meal on Instagram. The 'Pink' actor took to Instagram to share a picture of herself feasting on a carbohydrate-rich sweet-potato 'Tikki' as her breakfast. "This is how prepping for #RashmiRocket looks like! Starting off my day with this carb-rich breakfast planned by my fuss free @munmun.ganeriwal. As she says, working to get an athletic bod isn't about eating only proteins. Keeping the right balance is important. On my plate are sweet potato tikkis which @munmun.ganeriwal recommends for its high fibre content and I recommend for its great taste! Bon appetit," she wrote along with the picture, which shows her enjoying her breakfast.

The actress will start shooting for her the film in November. "Getting back on track, one lap at a time! #RashmiRocket to start shooting this November," she wrote on Instagram. Along with it, she posted a picture of her look in the film.

Pannu would be joined by 'Extraction' fame Priyanshu Painyuli in a prominent role for the film. He will be seen playing the role of Taapsee's husband in the project.

Beginning in the salt pans of Kutch, 'Rashmi Rocket' is known to be a story about a young girl from a village, blessed with a gift - 'speed'. Due to her incredible speed, the village knows her as 'rocket'. When she gets a chance to showcase her talent professionally, she excels but also realises that the race to the finish line is peppered with many hurdles, and what seems like an athletic contest turns into her personal battle for respect, honour, and even her identity.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala along with Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, the sports-drama is set to hit theatres in 2021.

