Image Source : IG/TAAPSEE PANNU, TILLOTAMA SHOME Taapsee Pannu donates platelets to an unknown elderly woman, Tillotama Shome says, 'You are gold'

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu donated her platelets to an elderly woman who is not known to her and actress Tillotama Shome is all praises for her incredible gesture.

Tillotama on Friday took to her Twitter and wrote, "I have never worked or hung out with @taapsee but I was aware of how hard working she is!! I was, however, unaware of how incredibly humane she is. Going beyond an RT to actually offering to donate her platelets. You are gold!! I wish you my best and admire your strength."

She also replied to a user's comment who said, "Good to know your thoughts... Time to unfollow you and your work.. Bye." Tillotama tweeted, "My friends grandma needed platelets and she offered to donate even though she does not know me or my friend, that's not humane? Anyway. Wishes for your good health, nothing is more precious."

Tillotama is a popular face on the OTT platform. She was last seen in the Netflix film, Sir and has worked in Karisma Kapoor's series Mentalhood. She has also featured in Irrfan Khan's film Angrezi Medium.

On the professional front, Taapsee recently announced the wrap-up for her upcoming new age thriller movie Dobaaraa and is now preparing for her upcoming sports biographical drama Shabaash Mithu.

Taapsee on Friday took to social media to post a picture as she gets ready for her role as Indian women's ODI cricket team captain Mithali Dorai Raj in her upcoming sports biopic. In the image, Taapsee stands at a cricket pitch donning gloves and a helmet. She captioned the picture as: "Smile on Spirits high Pitch set #ShabaashMithu."

Besides this, Taapsee has a big line-up ahead. She is part of Haseen Dilruba, a mystery thriller directed by Vinil Mathew. She will share screen space with Vikrant Massey in the film. She will also be seen in Looop Lapeta, co-starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, a Hindi remake of the German film "Run Lola Run", besides the sports drama "Rashmi Rocket".