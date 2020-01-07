Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza and other celebs’ musical protest in Mumbai against JNU violence. Watch videos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza and other celebs’ musical protest in Mumbai against JNU violence

Bollywood celebrities are very vocal on social media and are condemning the attack on JNU students on Sunday. From Taapsee Pannu, Sonam Kapoor to Amitabh Bachchan, everyone has been tweeting in support of students on Twitter. The brutal attack on the student in JNU campus sparked outrage and protest all over the country. Even Bollywood celebrities took to the streets to perform a peaceful protest against the violence at Carter Road, Mumbai. Celebrities like Dia Mirza, Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Vishal Bharadwaj, Swanand Kirkire, Richa Chadha, Anubhav Sinha, Gauahar Khan, and others joined the protest and extended their support for the JNU students.

The celebrities not just sat there to extend their support but came up with poster and also sang songs that justified their opinions. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap held a play card that read, ‘Enough’. The stars also shared the photos and videos of the protest on their social media and encouraged more people to join them. Popular lyricist and singer Swanand Kirkire also sang for peace during the protest, on the other hand, filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and his wife singer Rekha Bhardwaj crooned Aao Na song from his film Haider. Check out their video here-

Swanand Kirkire singing his revolutionary song of love #BollywoodOccupiesCarter pic.twitter.com/mBviGGX4kg — Namrata Joshi (@Namrata_Joshi) January 6, 2020

Carter Road,Bandra right now! Mumbai #ForTheStudents The politics of rage can only be stopped by love,not hate. 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/zzAG5OEbYz — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) January 6, 2020

Actress Taapsee Pannu earlier tweeted the details about the protest so that large number of people show up. She wrote, “Today at 8pm Carter Road, Bandra. Coz with great power comes greater responsibility and I don’t want to shy away from it. #JNU you have our love and support.”

Today at 8pm Carter Road, Bandra.

Coz with great power comes greater responsibility and I don’t want to shy away from it. #JNU you have our love and support. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 6, 2020

#Repost • @rheakapoor

Very rarely do I get into politics on social media because my first thought is who really cares what I think? Am I equipped to give an opinion on a public platform about things that I may barely… https://t.co/3yNRJqaG1q — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 6, 2020

Peaceful Silent Assembly in support of the students of India tonight the 6th of January 2020, from 8pm to 10pm, Carter Road Promenade opposite cafe coffee day. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) January 6, 2020

