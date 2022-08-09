Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap request fans to boycott Dobaaraa; here's why | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEE PANNU Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Dobaaraa. The film marks Anurag and Taapsee's third collaboration together after 2018 hit Manmarziyaan and Saand Ki Aankh (2019) on which he worked as a producer. The duo who is on a promotional spree recently interacted with India TV and talked about their film. They also broke the silence on the ongoing social media trends where netizens are urging people to not watch certain films.

For the unversed, recently hashtags 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' and 'Boycott Raksha Bandhan' became the top trends on Twitter. People demanded that Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar's film must be banned from being watched. Reacting to the same, during the interaction Taapsee and Anurag were seen urging people to boycott their film. They both joked that they 'feel left out'. Taapsee added, "We also want to be in trend. Aajkal bhot elite club hogya boycott ka." "Agar aap boycott nhi ho the ho toh aap ho kaun? Humko bhi Twitter par trend hona hai. Ab Twitter par jaakr hum kuch likhte nhi hain. Hum pehle bhot kuch likhte the and then trend ho jate the," added Anurag.

Taapsee added, "Please everyone boycott our film, Dobaaraa. I want to be in the same league as Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Rakshabandhan."

Watch the full interview below

Directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Ekta Kapoor, the sci-fi thriller is all set to hit the theatres on August 19, 2022. Dobaaraa also stars Rahul Bhatt, Saswata Chatterjee, Vidusshi Mehra, Sukant Goel, Nassar, Nidhi Singh and Madhurima Roy in important roles.

Taapsee Pannu's upcoming films

Taapsee has an impressive lineup of films in her kitty apart from Dobaaraa. She will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The film is penned by Abhijaat Joshi, Kanika Dhillon and Hirani. It went on floors this April.

