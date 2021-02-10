Sushmita Sen's cryptic post makes fans wonder if she is breaking up with boyfriend

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SUSHMITA SEN Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen on Wednesday shared a cryptic post that reveals a hint of malice towards men, and a section of users were speculating if the 45-year-old actress had broken up with her boyfriend. Sushmita took to her Instagram account and shared an anonymous quote: "The problem is women think he will change, he won't. The mistake men make is thinking she'll never leave, she will."

"Moral of the story... He won't, She will, #factcheck #truethat. I love you guys!!! Mmuuuaaah," she added.

Soon, social media was flooded with guesswork over whether she is headed for splitsville with her boyfriend, model Rohman Shawl.

As soon as she posted the same, a sections af fans started guessing that the actress is breaking up with boyfriend Rohman Shawl. "Ma'am please don't tell me you broke up. I was just waiting to see you getting married. #heartbreak," commented a fan of the actress.

"I hope all is well with your partner," wrote a user. While many agreed with the actress' viewpoint, a lot of users felt she was generalising while blaming all men. "Same goes the other way around, stop always playing the victim card for females," commented a user. "Works the other way to. Why beat up men alone?" asked another user.

On the work front, Sushmita made her comeback to Bollywood nearly after ten years with Disney+ Hotstar web series Aarya. It was about the protagonist Aarya, and how she is pulled into the narcotics business when her family is threatened. The show also featured Sikander Kher, Namit Das, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary. Aarya was an official adaptation of the popular Dutch crime drama Penoza.

