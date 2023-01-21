Sushmita Sen gifts herself a 'powerful beauty'; actress poses with her brand new Mercedes

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SUSHMITASEN47 Sushmita Sen's Instagram upload

The pride of the country and former Miss Universe is all smiles as she gifts herself a brand new Mercedes coupe. The actress took to her Instagram to share her joy and happiness of owning a 'powerful beauty'. She welcomed a black Mercedes AMG GLE 53 Coupe, where the actress gave a small glimpse of her new beast. The actor was seen in an all-black outfit twinning with her new car, where she unveiled her vehicle. The 'powerful beauty' is worth Rs. 1.92 crore.

She captioned the post, "And the Woman who LOVES to drive… gifts herself this powerful beauty. Thank you @pardesiinderjit @mercedesbenzind @autohangar @theretreatmumbai for making this such a memorable moment!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."

She also shared pictures of posing with her new car. She wrote alongside the photos, "Beauty & the Beast #yourstruly #officialpicture love love love!!!"

Reacting to the post, Charu Asopa commented, "Wow didi, congrats." Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen wrote, "Congratulations." Her fans also congratulated her in the comments section. A person said, "Woah what a beast this one is!" A comment read, "Congratulations, on new car. Safe rides!"

Sushmita has always been obsessed with cars as she loves to drive. Apart from the new addition, she owns a BMW 7 Series 730Ld, a BMW X6, an Audi Q7 and a Lexus LX 470. The actress will next be seen in 'Aarya 3'. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series also stars Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari, Sikandar Kher, and Vinod Rawat among others in pivotal roles The second season of the show was released in December 2021 and the release date of the third season is yet to be revealed. The streaming rights have been bought by Disney+ Hotstar. Apart from this, Sushmita also has 'Taali' in her kitty, she will be seen playing the role of a transgender activist.

Also Read: Republic Day parade or Pathaan show? Shah Rukh Khan's response to fan wins hearts

Also Read: Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: FIRST PHOTOS of Suniel Shetty's decked up Khandala home are out

Latest Entertainment News