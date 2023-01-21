Republic Day parade or Pathaan show? Shah Rukh Khan's response to fan wins hearts

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SHAH RUKH KHAN Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan will release on January 25

Pathaan is all set to release in cinema halls on January 25. The YRF-backed movie stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. With Pathaan, YRF's Spy Universe will also be officially launched and the already established franchises, Tiger and War, will be incorporated into it in the coming time. Ahead of Pathaan's release, SRK has been interacting with the fans on social media and during his recent 'Ask SRK' session on Twitter, he had the perfect response to a question about whether one should watch Pathaan first or the Republic day parade on January 26.

Pathaan or Republic day parade? SRK's humble response

SRK has been pressing fans to watch his film in large numbers in the cinema halls once it releases on January 25. However, when a fan asked if they should watch Pathaan first or the Republic Day parade, SRK, like a true patriot, humbly, kept the nation first. He said, "26 Jan ki parade bahut important hoti hai. It gives us an opportunity to respect our Republic. After the parade u will enjoy #Pathaan even more so see it later (sic)."

Fans purchase Pathaan tickets in bulk

After the advance booking for Pathaan was opened on January 20, five days before the release, as many as 2 lakh tickets have been sold on day 1. It is expected that the movie will rake in huge collections at the box office. SRK also responded to his fans on Twitter who shared their images from the cinema halls where they had purchased tickets in bulk.

In Pathaan, SRK plays the role of a spy. His dialogue "Ek soldier yeh nahi puchta ki desh ne uske liye kya kiya hai. Puchta hai who desh ke liye kya kar sakta hai," has also gone viral.

