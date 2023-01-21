Shah Rukh Khan to promote Pathaan in The Kapil Sharma Show? Bollywood star clears the air

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TEAM.KAPILSHARMA Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is set to release on January 25

Shah Rukh Khan is all geared up for the release of his highly-awaited actioner Pathaan. The YRF-backed action entertainer marks the return of the Bollywood superstar to the big screens after four years. All eyes are now on how the film will fare at the box office. While there is a huge buzz surrounding the film's release on January 25, lead stars SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham have refrained from giving interviews in the media. The makers are solely relying on the promotional material put out and the reach of the lead stars to pull the audience to the cinema halls. During a recent 'Ask SRK' session on Twitter, the actor clarified about the speculation whether he will promote Pathaan in The Kapil Sharma Show or not.

Pathaan promotions on The Kapil Sharma Show?

In the past, Shah Rukh Khan has been a part of The Kapil Sharma Show for promotions. However, as the release date of Pathaan is nearing, the team has not been promoting the movie. Fans have been curious about the cast's appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. SRK said on Twitter that he will 'directly meet his fans in cinema halls'. This means that the Pathaan team won't be shooting with comedian Kapil Sharma and his team.

A fan asked SRK on Twitter, "Sir kapil sharma me nhi Aa rahe hai kya is baar (sic)." He responded by writing, "Bhai seedha movie hall mein aaoonga wahin milte hain….#Pathaan (sic)."

Pathaan Day 1 box office prediction

Yash Raj Films (YRF) have opened the advance booking for Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated movie Pathaan on January 20, five days prior its theatrical release. The response of the audience has been tremendous and as per the early estimates, the Bollywood movie may earn over Rs 40 crore on day 1 in all languages. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, on day 1, more than 2 lakh tickets for the film have been sold. The movie also marks the beginning of the YRF Spy Universe.

Pathaan also stars Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia.

