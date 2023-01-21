Saturday, January 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Shah Rukh Khan to promote Pathaan in The Kapil Sharma Show? Bollywood star clears the air

Shah Rukh Khan to promote Pathaan in The Kapil Sharma Show? Bollywood star clears the air

Pathaan is set to release in cinema halls on January 25. Advance bookings for the movie have opened up but the stars won't be speaking in the media for promotions.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: January 21, 2023 16:36 IST
Pathaan
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TEAM.KAPILSHARMA Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is set to release on January 25

Shah Rukh Khan is all geared up for the release of his highly-awaited actioner Pathaan. The YRF-backed action entertainer marks the return of the Bollywood superstar to the big screens after four years. All eyes are now on how the film will fare at the box office. While there is a huge buzz surrounding the film's release on January 25, lead stars SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham have refrained from giving interviews in the media. The makers are solely relying on the promotional material put out and the reach of the lead stars to pull the audience to the cinema halls. During a recent 'Ask SRK' session on Twitter, the actor clarified about the speculation whether he will promote Pathaan in The Kapil Sharma Show or not. 

Pathaan promotions on The Kapil Sharma Show?  

In the past, Shah Rukh Khan has been a part of The Kapil Sharma Show for promotions. However, as the release date of Pathaan is nearing, the team has not been promoting the movie. Fans have been curious about the cast's appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. SRK said on Twitter that he will 'directly meet his fans in cinema halls'. This means that the Pathaan team won't be shooting with comedian Kapil Sharma and his team. 

A fan asked SRK on Twitter, "Sir kapil sharma me nhi Aa rahe hai kya is baar (sic)." He responded by writing, "Bhai seedha movie hall mein aaoonga wahin milte hain….#Pathaan (sic)."

 

 

Read: Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi's hilarious 'selfiee' with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan leaves us ROFLing

Pathaan Day 1 box office prediction 

Yash Raj Films (YRF) have opened the advance booking for Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated movie Pathaan on January 20, five days prior its theatrical release. The response of the audience has been tremendous and as per the early estimates, the Bollywood movie may earn over Rs 40 crore on day 1 in all languages. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, on day 1, more than 2 lakh tickets for the film have been sold. The movie also marks the beginning of the YRF Spy Universe.

Related Stories
Pathaan: Delhi HC directs YRF to make Shah Rukh Khan's film accessible for people with disabilities

Pathaan: Delhi HC directs YRF to make Shah Rukh Khan's film accessible for people with disabilities

Pathaan on OTT: Shah Rukh Khan's film to arrive on streaming platform on THIS date, details leaked

Pathaan on OTT: Shah Rukh Khan's film to arrive on streaming platform on THIS date, details leaked

Javed Akhtar on #BoycottBollywood trend: 'We should respect Indian films'

Javed Akhtar on #BoycottBollywood trend: 'We should respect Indian films'

Read: Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak to marry actress Shivaleeka Oberoi in February | Deets Inside

Pathaan also stars Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia. 

  

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Related Celebrities News

Latest News