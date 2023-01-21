Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak to marry actress Shivaleeka Oberoi in February | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABHISHEK PATHAK Abhishek Pathak to marry Shivaleeka Oberoi

Abhishek Pathak, who recently directed Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer Drishyam 2, is all set to marry his longtime girlfriend and Khuda Haafiz actress Shivaleeka Oberoi in February this year. Abhishek proposed to Shivaleeka for a wedding in Turkey under hot air balloons. According to ANI, the wedding will be a 2-day intimate affair in Goa with family and close friends in attendance. The who's who of Bollywood are said to make an appearance at the wedding and bless the couple.

It's been confirmed that they will get married next month, but an official wedding date is yet to be announced.

The couple had a dreamy proposal in Turkey, where Abhishek Pathak proposed to Shivaleeka Oberoi under the hot hair balloons. The grand proposal video also did rounds on social media.

In her earlier interviews, Shivaleeka had spoken about how she met Abhishek and hit it off instantly. "Everyone was surprised. Of course, some people knew about our relationship, but largely, people knew that we were affiliated through our work. I had auditioned for Khuda Haafiz, and I still remember I met Kumarji (Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek’s father) before I met Abhishek. We later realised that we had common friends. With time, things organically fell into place."

"It hasn’t been very long since we started seeing each other, but when something feels right, it’s right. Abhishek was already shooting for Drishyam 2. We found ways to spend time together despite so many restrictions over the last two years,” the actress had said.

On the work front, Abhishek Pathak directed the blockbuster film 'Drishyam 2' which did a business of approximately INR 230+ crores at the box office. 'Drishyam 2' was released on November 18 last year and starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles. The Hindi version, headlined by Ajay, was a remake of 2013's Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Mohanlal as the lead. It was helmed by National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat, who died in 2020 at the age of 50.

Shivaleeka Oberoi, on the other hand, was last seen in 'Khuda Haafiz 2' opposite Vidyut Jammwal. Helmed by Faruk Kabir, 'Khuda Haafiz 2' was an intriguing sequel to his romantic thriller 'Khuda Haafiz', which was released on OTT streaming giant Disney Plus Hotstar in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 'Khuda Haafiz 2' hit the theatres on July 8 last year.

