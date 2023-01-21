Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi's hilarious 'selfiee' with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan leaves us ROFLing | Photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi's selfiee poster

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his first big release in 2023. He will be seen in director Raj Mehta's 'Selfiee' with Emraan Hashmi. Recently, the actor shared a new poster of the movie and revealed the trailer release date, January 22, 2023. Ahead of the same, Akshay posted a selfie with his co-star Emraan Hashmi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on social media with an unexpected twist. The trio's selfie is going viral on the internet.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared the hilarious selfie which he captioned, "When I and @therealemraan tried to match kaale kaale naina with kaale kaale clothes." In the pic, Akshay can be seen twinning in black with Emraan while posing with Aishwarya's poster from Bunty Aur Babli's super hit song 'Kajra Re'. Soon after his post went viral, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and laughing emoticons.

Akshay and Emraan will be seen collaborating for the first time in the upcoming masala entertainer film 'Selfiee', which is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2023. On Friday, Akshay announced that the trailer of his much-awaited film 'Selfiee' alongside the 'Jannat' actor will be out on January 22. The 'Garam Masala' actor also shared a new poster of the film which he captioned, "Dono ka dil ek hi superstar ke liye dhadakta hai. Gear up for a unique story of a superstar and his superfan! #SelfieeTrailer coming out on 22nd January! #Selfiee releasing on 24th February only in cinemas."

Directed by Raj Mehta, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in lead roles. 'Selfiee' is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License', which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in lead roles. Akshay and Emraan will reprise their roles in the remake. It is produced by the late Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak to marry actress Shivaleeka Oberoi in February | Deets Inside

Latest Entertainment News