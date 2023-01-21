Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: FIRST PHOTOS of Suniel Shetty's decked up Khandala home are out

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SHIVAMSPORT Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's wedding decorations

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: It seems that the lovebirds are all set to start a new phase of their lives and the celebrations have already begun. No matter how much Athiya and KL Rahul try to keep their lips tight, fans have been constantly keeping track of the wedding preparations. Fans and netizens have been filling social media with photos and videos from the couple's wedding venue. Reportedly the two will be tieing knot on January 23 at Suniel Shetty's Khandala house.

Though the families of both Athiya and KL Rahul are tight-lipped about any details of the wedding, any official statement has not come from their end either. As per a source, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding will be a three-day event with the couple exchanging their vows on January 23. It is quite obvious that the names of the guest attendees will be kept under the curtains but according to the sources the list includes some top-notch names from the industry. Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Reports also claim that both the families of the couple are “super excited” to watch the duo getting hitched.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have already painted the town red with their mushy photographs. Their relationship was confirmed when the duo was spotted at the premiere of the actress’s brother, Ahan Shetty’s debut movie 'Tadap'. Later, on Athiya’s birthday on November 5, the cricketer dropped a romantic picture on his IG handle, wishing his ladylove, and confirming that the pair were officially together.

While the preparations for Athiya's wedding are on in full swing, let's have an inside look at the lavish Khandala house. In a special video curated by Asian Paints, we get a good look at the lavish interiors and picturesque exteriors of Suniel Shetty's Khandala bungalow where his daughter Athiya will marry Indian cricketer KL Rahul. To say that the property is a lavish one will be an understatement. The huge bungalow sits in the lap of nature and overlooks the hills. The interiors have earthy textures. The high-ceiling home looks extravagant and will surely take your breath away.

