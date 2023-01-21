James Cameron offers to work with SS Rajamouli: 'If you ever want to make a movie over here, let's talk'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MMKEERAVAANI James Cameron, SS Rajamouli clicked together at an award function

Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron, who spoke to Indian filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, at length, was all praise for his vision, his genius storytelling and the emotions that drive his characters. In his conversation with S.S. Rajamouli, Cameron said, "It's just such a feeling to watch your characters, and your setup, the fire, water, story, reveal after reveal, then moving on the backstory of why he's doing what he's doing, the twists and turns and friendship."

"It's just so powerful. And I love the fact that you just threw the whole thing out, it's just the full show. I love that. I can only imagine the pride and power your country and your home audience feels you must feel on top of the world." Apart from speaking highly about the film, which Cameron's wife revealed he watched not once but twice, the 'Avatar' and 'Titanic' director also extended an invitation to collaborate with Rajamouli on an international film. James Cameron said while the two iconic directors parted ways: "And one thing, if you ever want to make a movie over here, let's talk."

The Indian filmmaker shared he feels on top of the world as he was in the company of award-winning Hollywood director James Cameron and spent 10 minutes analysing his film 'RRR'. Rajamouli took to Twitter, where he shared two pictures where he is seen sharing screen space with Cameron, who has made films such as 'Titanic' and the 'Avatar' franchise.

Rajamouli's 'RRR' also won India's first Golden Globe award for 'Best Original Song'. The historic film also won 'Best Foreign Language Film' and 'Best Song' at the 28th Critics Choice Awards.

About RRR

'RRR' stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris. It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj. Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

