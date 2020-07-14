Image Source : INSTAGRAM/__SSRIANS__ Sushant Singh Rajput's family friend approaches BMC to rename Bandra street with actor's name

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput left his fans and family in despair on June 14. It has been a month that the actor died by suicide, his fans have been keeping him alive through several social media posts and videos. A couple of days ago, the Municipal Corporation had changed the name of Ford Company Chowk to Sushant Singh Rajput Chowk in the actor's home district Purnea. Now, Sushant's family friend Nilotpal has approached the BMC to rename the Bandra street with the actor's name where Sushant resided in order to make him a part of the city forever.

Earlier, Niloptpal had written a letter to Mumbai Police seeking interrogation of the late actor's friend Sandip Ssingh over deleted Instagram posts. He stated that since Singh has been giving a clean chit to people while the investigation is still on, he comes under suspicion. He alleged that Sandeep is doing this under pressure from someone in the industry as he has to build his future in Bollywood. Nilotpal had requested the Police to have Sandip's phone checked to find out if he has tampered with Sushant's social media accounts. He has also urged to check Sandip's call records after Sushant's death.

Earlier, a fan named a star in the space after Sushant Singh Rajput. A certificate was doing rounds on the internet which claimed that the fans bought a star in Sushant's name. The certificate had the words that read, "Let it be known to all that the star residing at the astronomically verified position of RA 22.121 and Declination - 10.14 is hereby named for June 25, 2020, as SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT. The name is permanently filed in the Registry's vault and copyrighted with The Star Register with all rights and privileges attended thereto"

sushant had always been so fond of the stars & thus i found it quite fitting to name one after him. 💫 i shall forever be blessed to have witnessed such a beautiful & profound soul. may you continue to shine brightest! 💛@itsSSR#sushantsinghrajput #sushantinourheartsforever pic.twitter.com/c92u9yz1Sg — raksha ♡ (@xAngelWingz) June 29, 2020

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage