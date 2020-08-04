Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Samuel Haokip claims he doesn't know Ssandip Singh, demands investigation

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SSANDIPSINGH Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Samuel Haokip claims he doesn't know Ssandip Singh

After Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, many other things related to his medical treatment and bank account have come into the limelight. Recently, the actor's flatmate Samuel Haokip in an interview with Republic TV said that he never heard of Ssandip Singh, who claims to be a close friend of Sushant. Ssandip had been at the hospital with Sushant's sister when his body was taken for postmortem. He has given many statements in the media and has shared numerous posts dedicated to the late actor. However, Samuel who was living with the actor for one year from October 2018 to June/July 2019 claims that he never heard of him.

Samuel said that Sushant was a very lively person when he used to be with him and his every day was loaded with creativity. He said, "Sushant was so lively. We read books about people being in present. And there was a man who was always trying to be in the present. For people like us who want to learn, it’s an amazing chance. It’s magic happening every moment."

Samuel also revealed that he tried to reach out to everyone close to Sushant after his death to know what happened but everyone has the story which is out there in the media. He said that he wants right investigation to know what really happened with the actor since it was difficult to imagine him depressed.

Also, when talking about Siddharth Pithai, another flatmate of Sushant Singh Rajput, Samuel revealed that he was close to Rhea Chakraborty than him.

In the lastest turn of events in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the actor's family has released WhatsApp chats sent to Mumbai Police in February informing them that the actor's life was in danger but no action was taken. However, Mumbai Police has refuted the claims on Monday saying that no written complaint was filed by the family.

The statement reads: "Regarding Sh Sushant Singh Rajput Accidental Death, case has been registered vide A.D.No 43/2020 u/s 174 CrPC on 14th June, 2020. The matter is being investigated by Bandra Police Station Mumbai."

"Today, Sh KK Singh, Father of late Sh Sushant Singh Rajput has released a statement saying that the family had made a written complaint to Bandra Police on February 25. It must be clarified that no such written complaint has been addressed to Bandra Police Station on that date."

"However, one Shri. OP Singh IPS, the brother in law of late Sushant Singh Rajput, had sent some whatsapp messages to the then DCP Zone 9 regarding this matter. The then DCP Zone 9 had called Sh OP Singh and requested him that a written complaint is mandatory for any enquiry or action. However, Mr Singh wanted this to be resolved informally, to which the then DCP Zone 9 clearly told him that it was not possible. - Shahaji Umap, DCP Operations."

