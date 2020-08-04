Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE: High Court to hear on CBI investigation demand today

The probe into late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has initiated a war of words between Mumbai Police and Bihar Police. The case took an all-new turn when Sushant's father K.K Singh filed a 6-page long FIR against his son's then-current girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Ever since a lot of people have been investigated again while Enforcement Directorate has stepped in to probe the matter of money laundering in the case. In the wake of the same, the actor's CA Sandeep Sridhar was questioned yesterday. Meanwhile, the Jalebi actress and her family are missing. She last came out in the public light on Friday and in a video claimed that 'truth shall prevail." Senior Bihar Police officer Vinay Tiwari, who arrived in Mumbai on Sunday to assist the state police team was 'forcibly quarantined' by BMC. Catch all the updates related to the actor's death here: