Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE: High Court to hear on CBI investigation demand today

Param Bir Singh, Commissioner of Police, said, "Rhea was one of the 56 people questioned by Mumbai police. Her statement was recorded twice & she was called to the police station several times. I can't comment about her whereabouts. Sushant's father, sister and brother in law's statement were recorded on June 16. At that moment, they didn't raise any suspicion neither they complained about any lapse in our investigation.

Till now statements of 56 people have been recorded, all angles are being investigated be it a professional rivalry, financial transactions or health. It has come to the surface that Sushant had bipolar disorder, he was undergoing treatment and taking medicines for it. What circumstances led to his death is the subject of our investigation.