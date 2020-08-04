Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE: High Court to hear on CBI investigation demand today

Tuesday, August 04, 2020
     
Sushant Singh Rajput's death case took an all-new turn when his father K.K Singh filed a 6-page long FIR against his son's then-current girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Ever since a lot of people have been investigated again and ED has also stepped in and questioned the late actor's CA, Sandeep Sridhar in the money laundering case. Catch all the updates related to the actor's death here.

New Delhi Updated on: August 04, 2020 9:14 IST
Live updates :Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Investigation LIVE Updates

  • Aug 04, 2020 9:14 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Patna IG Sanjay Singh writes objection letter to BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal

    Patna IG Sanjay Singh wrote an objection letter to BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal objecting SP Vinay Tiwari's forcible quarantine.

     

  • Aug 04, 2020 8:26 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Peaceful online protest in actor's memory to take place on August 7

    On July 22, Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, lawyer of former Cabinet Minister Subramanian Swamy initiated a peaceful online protest called #Candle4SSR which draw massive attention from people across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Yet again, another one is being held in the memory of the 'Kai Po Che' actor on August 7.

    READ MORE HERE

  • Aug 04, 2020 7:51 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey: Rs 50 crore withdrawn from actor's account, but Mumbai Police silent

    The ongoing war of words between Mumbai Police and Bihar Police took a turn for the worse on Monday after Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey questioned the Mumbai Police as to why they did not investigate the money trail while probing the suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

    READ MORE HERE

  • Aug 04, 2020 7:46 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh opens up

  • Aug 04, 2020 7:45 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Maharashtra government seeks legal opinion on Bihar police investigation

    Amid the logjam between Bihar Police and Mumbai Police over probing the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, The Maharashtra government said the Bihar Police does not have the right to investigate. According to the legal opinion given by the legal experts to the Maharashtra government, the case is not under the jurisdiction of the Bihar Police. 

     

  • Aug 04, 2020 7:45 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Sushant's former domestic help Akhilesh opens up

    Sushant Singh Rajput's former domestic help Akhilesh spoke to India TV and said that everyone has some trouble or the other in their lives and Sushant also went through some difficult times, but there was no hint of depression. He used to give food and medicines to Sushant and revealed that Rhea used to order him for work but he only listened to the actor since he was the one who hired him.

  • Aug 04, 2020 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Mumbai High Court to hear demand for CBI investigation today

    This comes after the Supreme Court on July 30 dismissed a PIL seeking transfer of the probe from Mumbai Police to the CBI. The hearing will take place in the presence of a bench of Chief Justice.

  • Aug 04, 2020 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Mumbai commissioner in Press Conference: All angles are being investigated

    Param Bir Singh, Commissioner of Police, said, "Rhea was one of the 56 people questioned by Mumbai police. Her statement was recorded twice & she was called to the police station several times. I can't comment about her whereabouts. Sushant's father, sister and brother in law's statement were recorded on June 16. At that moment, they didn't raise any suspicion neither they complained about any lapse in our investigation. 

    Till now statements of 56 people have been recorded, all angles are being investigated be it a professional rivalry, financial transactions or health. It has come to the surface that Sushant had bipolar disorder, he was undergoing treatment and taking medicines for it. What circumstances led to his death is the subject of our investigation.

