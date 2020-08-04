Image Source : FILE IMAGE After #Candle4SSR, another peaceful online protest in Sushant Singh Rajput's memory to take place on August 7

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise on June 14, his fans, followers and friends have been sharing posts, videos, photos in remembrance of the lost actor. On July 22, Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, lawyer of former Cabinet Minister Subramanian Swamy initiated a peaceful online protest called #Candle4SSR which draw massive attention from people across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Yet again, another one is being held in the memory of the 'Kai Po Che' actor on August 7. Led by Ishkaran again, the protest this time will have more people joining in. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said that the hashtag would be decided only a day before.

Ishkaran said, "We request his fans and well-wishers to light a candle at 8 pm. Wear black bands on their forehead. You can also hold a placard or poster. People are worried, getting restless and angry, more so after the actor’s family lodged an FIR. We receive so many messages every day. To channel out their sentiment, I thought of starting this peaceful protest movement."

Talking about the protest seeking justice for the actor, Shekhar Suman said, "People are ready to come out on the streets. And that won’t be the right thing to do in the current situation. These protests pacify them in a way and also drives the message home that we all collectively want justice for Sushant. We might go live on the day (August 7) and interact with the people. Ishkaran will be organising it because it’s his brainchild.

These protests are a quiet manifestation of our anger. Let’s not get into legalities and technicalities, we just want to join hands together to get Sushant justice."

Sushant was found hanging at his residence on June 14. Postmortem report stated that the actor died by suicide.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage