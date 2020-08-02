Where is Rhea Chakraborty? Bihar Police in search of the actress regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA CHAKRABORTY Bihar Police in search of Rhea Chakraborty regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. While his close friends and sister Mitu Singh rushed to his Bandra home and took his body to the hospital, this then-current girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty did not arrive there. Last week, Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea accusing her of abetment to suicide and intentionally compelling the actor to feel depressed. Soon after this, four officials of Bihar Police arrived in Mumbai to record the actress's statement but she has been missing from her house since then. Police have informed that they have been keeping an eye on Rhea and tried to find information about her by visiting her Santa Cruz Building Prime Rose.

India TV came to know that Rhea, along with her family, left the house on Wednesday with their things and have not returned yet. The house is locked. Earlier, the Bihar police arrived in Mumbai on Monday, as soon as the FIR was lodged in Bihar. It was being speculated that the Bihar police would interrogate Rhea first. On the same day when FIR was filed against the actress, Rhea's close friend and lawyer Anandini Fernandes visited her and left after three hours.

In her petition in Supreme Court, Rhea had admitted that she was in a live-in relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput and was living with her since one year till June 8th. She left after the duo had a 'huge fight'. Then on June 14, the actor died by suicide. Even though everyone close to the late actor was present there, Rhea wasn't there at the hospital or with his family. It was even said that the duo was supposed to get married by this year-end.

On the other hand, Sushant's flat is closed at this time, although the police have not sealed it, after Sushant's death, no one is staying in there. On June 18, Rhea was last seen in public when she was called to record her statement by Mumbai Police, before that on June 15, she visited Cooper Hospital and the cremation ground of Vile Parle were last rites of the actor took place.

Since the Bihar Police is also in Mumbai at this time, there is a possibility that Bandra Police knew about Rhea. However, when asked, Bandra Police said that the actress did not come to the police station after the day she recorded her statement. They also said that they don't know about the actress' whereabouts.

