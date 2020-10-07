Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh writes letter to CBI Director, raises objections over forensic report

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh writes letter to CBI Director

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh has written a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Rishi Kumar Shukla after actress Rhea Chakraborty granted bail from the Bombay High Court. In the letter, objecting to the forensic investigation report submitted to the CBI by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Singh claims that it is flawed and demands re-examination by a different team. Vikas Singh said, "This case should be referred to another forensic team formed by CBI."

He further wrote that the AIIMS team was “not doing a post-mortem report but was only to express its opinion with regard to the post-mortem report done by the Cooper Hospital." He added, "AIIMS did not have the privilege of examining the body of Sushant Singh Rajput and thus forming a first-hand opinion about the cause of death."

#SushantSinghRajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh writes a letter to CBI Director, raising objections over forensic examination report submitted by AIIMS to CBI & calling it faulty.



The letter reads, "Matter needs to be referred to another forensic team to be constituted by CBI."

The letter said that despite several efforts to get a copy of the report, there was no response from AIIMS board head Dr Sudhir Gupta. "I am accordingly writing this letter on the premise that the news report regarding the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) opinion is correct." "The leaked report, if correct, amounts to drawing a biased and boastful conclusion from insufficient evidence," the legal team said.

The letter further read, "Dr Sudhir Gupta has been giving media interviews about the sensitive case right from Day One, questioning Cooper Hospital doctors for the 'dubious' autopsy and Maharashtra Police for a hurried post-mortem and contamination and non-preservation of the scene of crime."

The letter also pointed to various other infirmities like the post-mortem done at the Mumbai hospital in the night without any Magistrate's order for such an exercise, no videotaping of autopsy, and non-preservation of sufficient viscera for future examination. In the letter, the legal team said that Cooper Hospital doctors' post-mortem report did not mention injuries on the body and thus no opinion on the cause of such injuries. "The protocol necessary to be observed in such post-mortems was not followed, as opined by several forensic experts from all over the world," the legal team observed.

The legal team also raised questions on the conduct of Dr Sudhir Gupta.

"The conduct of Dr Gupta is unethical, unprofessional, and in contravention of government service conduct rules and MCI guidelines. This criminal misadventure on his part has undermined the public trust in a premier institution like AIIMS."

"It has created doubts in the minds of millions of people about the fairness of investigation," it further added.

The legal team asserted that the AIIMS report, if at all, could have only specified the cause of death, that is, by hanging and could not have gone on to say that it was a case of suicide because that is something which only the CBI can decide after complete investigation.

"The CBI may also inquire into the circumstances that led Dr Gupta to indulge in such unprofessional conduct that threatens to jeopardise the course of investigation and help wrong-doers escape the clutches of law. It is requested only such medical report that is true appraisal of available evidence is relied upon and not the present one that patently seems to be a fictional concoction to help the culprits," said the legal team.

The AIIMS panel report questioned the absence of timing of death in the Cooper Hospital's autopsy report and pointed towards dimly-lit post-mortem room at the Mumbai hospital, sources said, adding that poisoning angle too was ruled out.

Sushant's autopsy was done by three Cooper Hospital doctors on June 14 night.

The CBI officials have remained tight-lipped on the AIIMS report.

Dr Gupta, meanwhile, in a statement said that the AIIMS Medical Board has expressed very clearly and conclusively its final medico-legal opinion in this case.

He said that the contents of the opinion shared with the CBI cannot be shared with anyone as the matter is sub judice.

A team of AIIMS Forensic Department was roped in by the CBI to give its medico-legal opinion into the death of Sushant.

(With IANS inputs)

