Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sushant Singh Rajput dies at 34: Dulquer Salmaan to Rakul Preet Singh, South celebs mourn actor's demise

Condolences from the South Indian film industry are pouring in as the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death became known. The 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his residence by his maid on Sunday morning. Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh, Samantha Akkineni, Dulquer Salmaan, Keerthy Suresh and several others who have taken to their respective social media accounts to express their shock and disbelief over the young actor's demise.

Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "Absolutely heartbroken by this news. Not someone I met or knew personally but this really hits you in the gut. So talented and so young. RIP #SushantSinghRajput"

Samantha Akkineni wrote, "Why God Why?" as she shared Sushant's photo on her Insta feed.

Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Shocked beyond words to learn about #SushanthSinghRajput's untimely demise. A powerhouse of talent... Too young to go... May his soul find peace and light. My deepest condolences and strength to the family to cope with this tragic loss."

Keerty Suresh tweeted, "Shocking and speechless! Unbelievable that this young talent is no more! Gone way too soon! Rest in peace.

Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "I’m speechless , shocked , trembling . It’s extremely difficult to digest this terrible news. Such an amazing soul :( you shall be remembered forever .. #ripsushant".

