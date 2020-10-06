Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe LIVE Updates: Rhea Chakraborty, Showik's judicial custody ends today

After the final AIIMS forensic report ruled out the murder theory in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, many questions have been raised about the 'U-Turn' of the team. The late actor's family and supporters have been demanding explanations and "all eyes are on CBI," about what will be there final verdict on the case. On the other hand, Sushant's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, Samuel Miranda, Kshitij Prasad and 12 others who were kept in judicial custody during the NCB interrogation will be produced in court through video conferencing today as their custody ends. The High Court verdict on the bail of 5 accused including Rhea Chakraborty is also safe.
