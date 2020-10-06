Tuesday, October 06, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe LIVE Updates: Rhea Chakraborty, Showik's judicial custody ends today
Live now

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe LIVE Updates: Rhea Chakraborty, Showik's judicial custody ends today

Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, Samuel Miranda, Kshitij Prasad and 12 others who were kept in judicial custody during the NCB interrogation will be produced in court through video conferencing today as their custody ends.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 06, 2020 6:37 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe Updates
Image Source : INDIA TV

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe Updates

After the final AIIMS forensic report ruled out the murder theory in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, many questions have been raised about the 'U-Turn' of the team. The late actor's family and supporters have been demanding explanations and "all eyes are on CBI," about what will be there final verdict on the case. On the other hand, Sushant's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, Samuel Miranda, Kshitij Prasad and 12 others who were kept in judicial custody during the NCB interrogation will be produced in court through video conferencing today as their custody ends. The High Court verdict on the bail of 5 accused including Rhea Chakraborty is also safe.

ALSO READ | Rhea Chakraborty harboured and concealed Sushant Singh Rajput while he consumed drugs: NCB

 

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case | Bollywood Drugs Probe LATEST UPDATES

 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe | Bollywood Drugs Probe LIVE Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Oct 06, 2020 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    AIIMS Sushant report 'slap' on those 'defaming' Maha: Minister

    The AIIMS medical board report ruling out murder angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case is a "slap" for those who had "defamed" the Maharashtra government over the actor's death, state Minister Jayant Patil said on Monday.

    Speaking to reporters, the Water Resources Minister said the AIIMS report has also proved the Mumbai Police handled the case properly before it was taken over by the CBI.

    "It (the AIIMS report) is a slap for those who had defamed the Maharashtra government over the entire episode," said Patil, who is also state president of the NCP, the second largest constituent in the Shiv Sena-led MVA government.

    He said the main objective before the Mumbai Police was to find out who was responsible for the actor's suicide and the city cops were probing that angle.

    (PTI)

  • Oct 06, 2020 6:25 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Judicial custody of Rhea, Showik and others ends today

    Judicial custody of 16 accused, including Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, Samuel Miranda, and Kshitij Prasad, in Sushant Singh drugs case ends today. All the accused will be produced in court through video conferencing. The High Court verdict on the bail of 5 accused including Rhea Chakraborty is also safe.

    -Abhay Parashar

Top News

Latest News

X