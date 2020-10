Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe LIVE Updates: Rhea Chakraborty, Showik's judicial custody ends today

The AIIMS medical board report ruling out murder angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case is a "slap" for those who had "defamed" the Maharashtra government over the actor's death, state Minister Jayant Patil said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, the Water Resources Minister said the AIIMS report has also proved the Mumbai Police handled the case properly before it was taken over by the CBI.

"It (the AIIMS report) is a slap for those who had defamed the Maharashtra government over the entire episode," said Patil, who is also state president of the NCP, the second largest constituent in the Shiv Sena-led MVA government.

He said the main objective before the Mumbai Police was to find out who was responsible for the actor's suicide and the city cops were probing that angle.

(PTI)