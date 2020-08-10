Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: Rhea, her father and brother Showik to be questioned by ED today

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANTSINGHRAJPUT_FAN_FOREVER Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14 this year. The actor died by suicide and was found hanging at his residence. The actor's father KK Singh has filed an FIR against his then-current girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of abetment to suicide. and money laundering. The actress then filed a petition in the Supreme court seeking transfer of investigation to Mumbai from Bihar. Meanwhile, Sushant's death case has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also been questioning people related to the actor in the money laundering case. On Friday, ED questioned Rhea Chakraborty for several hours and now, the actress will appear before them today as well. Along with Rhea, her father Indrajit Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's close friend Siddharth Pithani are summoned to appear at 10 am today.

On Sunday, WhatsApp chat has also gone viral on the internet in which Sushant is seen calling her sister 'pure evil' and 'manipulative.' As per an IANS report, Rhea's legal team shared the messages which state that the late actor believed his sister is manipulating 'Sid Bhai,' referring to either his sister's husband Siddharth or his friend and roommate Siddharth Pithani.

The chat also shows Sushant praising Rhea's family, calling them 'epic.' "Your family is very epic. Showik is compassionate and you too who are mine, you are a sufficient cause for the inevitable change and respite globally. Behind these important changes. It will be a pleasure for me to be around you folks Cheers my friend for being a rockstar," he wrote.

