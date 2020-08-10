Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister reacts to viral WhatsApp chat between Rhea Chakraborty and the actor

On Sunday, Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chat with Sushant Singh Rajput surfaced online in which the actor believed that his eldest sister Priyanka is 'pure evil' and 'manipulative'. As per the IANS report, Rhea's legal team shared the WhatsApp chat to stress that the late actor was not on good terms with his family. On the other hand, his sisters as well ad ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande have claimed that the actor was very close to his family. According to the viral chat, Sushant was upset with his sister Priyanka for manipulating 'Sid Bhai,' referring to either his sister's husband Siddharth or his friend and roommate Siddharth Pithani.

Now, Sushnat's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has reacted to the chat and shared an old interview in which Sushant Singh Rajput had admitted that he was the closest to his eldest sister Priyanka. She wrote, "He admits he was closest to his sister Priyanka (Sonu Di) because she gets him." Check out the video here-

Talking about the WhatsApp conversation, it started with Sushant praising Rhea's family, calling them 'epic.' "Your family is very epic. Showik is compassionate and you too who are mine, you are a sufficient cause for the inevitable change and respite globally. Behind these important changes. It will be a pleasure for me to be around you folks Cheers my friend for being a rockstar," he wrote.

In the next message, Sushant said: "You please smile, you look great like that. I would try to sleep now. I wish I had a dream like Jamila. Would it be amazing? Bye."

He then wrote about his sister, calling her "pure evil". He says that she is manipulating ‘Sid bhai'. The actor wrote: "("To Priyanka"), You do this, after the shameful act, making this a coverup to attract attention playing the victim card to the most non negotiable act of molestation under the influence of alcohol."

Sushant in his message further wrote that his sister had gone against the teachings of their mother. He wrote, "If you're blinded by your ego, God bless you because I'm not afraid and I will continue doing what I've done till now in bringing out the necessary changes in the world. Let God and nature decide what ‘act' is right now."

The late actor addressed his next message to ‘Sid bhai', and wrote: "She has hit you in front of my eyes and that was right and here after committing a crime where the girl (here my sister) has done what..."

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his residence in Bandra on June 14. Rhea has been accused of abetment to suicide and money laundering among other charges in an FIR filed by the late actor's father KK Singh.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage