Rhea Chakraborty shares WhatsApp messages with Sushant Singh Rajput calling sister 'pure evil'

Actress Rhea Chakraborty was questioned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The late actor's father KK Singh had filed an FIR against her accusing her of abetment to suicide. The money laundering case has been registered against Rhea and she will be questioned by ED again on Monday. While she did not disclose anything in the investigation, she has disclosed WhatsApp chats with India Today in which the late actor had called his sister Priyanka 'pure evil' and 'manipulative.'

The chat shows Sushant praising Rhea's family and calling them 'epic.' The conversation begins with the late actor saying, "Your family is very epic. Showik is compassionate and you too who are mine, you are a sufficient cause for the inevitable change and respite globally. It will be a pleasure for me to be around you folks Cheers my friend for being a rockstar." The next message read, "You please smile, you look great like that. I would try to sleep now. I wish I had a dream like Jamila. Would it be amazing? Bye."

Talking about his sister, Sushant had written that he was worried about her (his sister Priyanka) manipulating 'Sid Bhai' (probably Siddharth Pithani). He wrote, "You do this, after the shameful act, making this a coverup to distract attention playing the victim card to the most non negotiable act of molestation under the influence of alcohol..."

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh has earlier revealed that Rhea has accused his sister Priyanka of molesting her which created a barrier between the siblings. He further said that the issue was resolved after a few days after Sushant realised that Rhea is trying to separate him from his sisters. Vikas Singh had said, "He realised his mistake that in a short span of few days Rhea had played a mind game to separate two siblings who were inseparable and happened to be each other’s strongest emotional support."

Sushant's messages further show him saying that his sister has gone against their mother's teachings. The message read, "If you’re blinded by your ego, God bless you because I’m not afraid and I will continue doing what I’ve done till now in bringing out the necessary changes in the world. Let God and nature decide what ‘act’ is right now."

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty was grilled by ED for several hours. Her brother Showik was also questioned by the ED and the sibling are asked to appear again for investigation on Monday. The late actor's friend Siddharth Pithani was also summoned but did not appear yesterday. He might be questioned on Monday as well.

