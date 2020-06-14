Sunday, June 14, 2020
     
  5. Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide; Bollywood shocked, tributes pour in | LIVE UPDATES
Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide; Bollywood shocked, tributes pour in | LIVE UPDATES

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, known for his role in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, commits suicide in Bandra home on Sunday.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 14, 2020 16:13 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide at his Bandra home in Mumbai. The actor was living alone during the lockdown, his father lived in Patna. Police are investigating his death. There is no suicide note so the actual reason cannot be ascertained at the moment. It is said that the actor wasn't feeling well for the past few days. Police have confirmed that the actor hung himself in his Bandra home. His body has been taken in an ambulance for post-mortem, reports are awaited.

Sushant Singh Rajput earned massive fame with TV show Pavira Rishta and was one of few actors who made a successful transition to films. He marked his debut in Bollywood with 'Kai Po Che!' in 2012 and went on to deliver massive hits like 'PK' and 'Kedarnath'. His biggest hit to date remains 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'. His last film Chhichhore was a big hit. On the professional front, Sushant was to be seen in Mukesh Chhabra directed 'Dil Bechara' with Sanjana Sanghi. The film was an official remake of Hollywood hit 'The Fault in Our Stars'.

  • Jun 14, 2020 4:13 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, Rajat Sharma mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death

    Taking to Twitter, India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, Rajat Sharma wrote, "सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की ख़ुदकुशी की खबर दुःखद है. पता नहीं उनकी क्या मजबूरी थी. लेकिन यंग ऐक्टर्स से कहूँगा जब भी ऐसा बुरा ख़्याल मन में आए 3 इडियट्स का वो डायलॉग याद करना “सोचो जब तुम्हारे माँ बाप तुम्हारी उधड़ी हुई बॉडी देखेंगे तो उन पर क्या बीतेगी #SushantSinghRajput."

  • Jun 14, 2020 4:11 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

  • Jun 14, 2020 4:08 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Madhuri Dixit, who judged him in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, also mourned the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput.

  • Jun 14, 2020 4:06 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi: A bright young actor gone too soon

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to the death news of Sushant Singh Rajput and tweeted, "Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti."

  • Jun 14, 2020 3:56 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

  • Jun 14, 2020 3:55 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Neha Dhupia, Dino Morea and Sonu Sood mourn the loss

    Actress Neha Dhupia wrote, "Cant believe this news ... Can’t believe what’s happening... why did he have to do this ... ??? Shaking and sinking" On the other hand, Sonu Sood said, "Shocked..Heartbroken...Bhai..no words...wish this was not true"

  • Jun 14, 2020 3:51 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Smriti Irani wrote, "I have no words , no understanding of why you left the way you did. From a bright young kid who came to Balaji to a star who made the Nation swoon.. you had come a long way and had many more miles to go. You will be missed #SushantSinghRajput gone too soon."

  • Jun 14, 2020 3:49 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

  • Jun 14, 2020 3:46 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Swami Bhaskar wrote, "No No No!!!!! Horrible heartbreaking news of the passing of #SushantSinghRajput ! Shocking & sad beyond words!!! Goodbye Sushant.. you were such a wonderful performer and had such a long long way to go! Don’t know what you were going through but I’m sorry for your suffering!Deepest condolences to his family and close ones."

  • Jun 14, 2020 3:45 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

  • Jun 14, 2020 3:41 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    What a tragic loss: Ajay Devgn

    Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn offers condolences and tweeted, "The news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is truly sad. What a tragic loss... Deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. May his soul find eternal peace."

  • Jun 14, 2020 3:34 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Disha Patani is heartbroken

    Sushant Singh Rajput was actress Disha Patani's first co-star in Bollywood in the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. She mourned the loss by sharing a broken heart emoji on Twitter.

  • Jun 14, 2020 3:30 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Ravi Shankar Prasad express shock on death of Sushant Singh Rajput

    Ravi Shankar Prasad express shock on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, calls him a super talented actor and Patna Boy.

     

  • Jun 14, 2020 3:27 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

  • Jun 14, 2020 3:24 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    TV actor Ravi Dubey: The nightmare is not ending

    TV actor Ravi Dubey expresses shock over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and says, "the nightmare is not ending ....yakeen nahin hota #RIP #sushantsinghrajput"

  • Jun 14, 2020 3:22 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    'I'm in dimay', says Karanvir Bohra

  • Jun 14, 2020 3:19 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Heartbroken Anupam Kher expresses grief

    Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who played the role of Sushant Singh Rajput's father in S Dhoni: The Untold Story, shared a heartbroken tweet.

  • Jun 14, 2020 3:15 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Tamannaah Bhatia mourns

  • Jun 14, 2020 3:12 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Sports personalities Virendra Sehwag and Sania Nehwal mourn the loss

  • Jun 14, 2020 3:10 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    TV actress Shweta Tiwari shares throwback photo

    TV actress Shweta Tiwari shares a throwback photo from the Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa days when they participated in the dance reality show.

  • Jun 14, 2020 3:07 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor is shocked, says 'not fair sushi'

    Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor, who cast Sushant Singh Rajput in Pavitra Rishta and changed his life, expressed that she is shocked. He shared the actor's comment on her post and wrote, "Not fair sushi ! One week everything changed ! Not fair my baby!"

  • Jun 14, 2020 3:04 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Koena Mitra

    "You can never know what others are going through. Their struggles, their pain, their desires.....Kindly stop mocking, bullying, and stop imposing your ways on everyone. Kindly be kind to all. Gone too soon. Om Shanti.," tweeted Koena Mitra

  • Jun 14, 2020 3:01 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    'Deeply Saddened', says Urmila Matondkar

  • Jun 14, 2020 2:55 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Akshay Kumar says, "I'm shocked and speechless"

    Akshay Kumar is shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide news. He wteeted, "Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family"

  • Jun 14, 2020 2:53 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Riteish Deshmukh mourns the loss

    Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh expressed shock over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and tweeted, "Shocked beyond words !!!! #SushantSinghRajput no more .... deeply saddened!!"

