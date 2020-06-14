Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide; Bollywood shocked, tributes pour in | LIVE UPDATES

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide: Bollywood and TV celebrities pay condolences

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide at his Bandra home in Mumbai. The actor was living alone during the lockdown, his father lived in Patna. Police are investigating his death. There is no suicide note so the actual reason cannot be ascertained at the moment. It is said that the actor wasn't feeling well for the past few days. Police have confirmed that the actor hung himself in his Bandra home. His body has been taken in an ambulance for post-mortem, reports are awaited.

Sushant Singh Rajput earned massive fame with TV show Pavira Rishta and was one of few actors who made a successful transition to films. He marked his debut in Bollywood with 'Kai Po Che!' in 2012 and went on to deliver massive hits like 'PK' and 'Kedarnath'. His biggest hit to date remains 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'. His last film Chhichhore was a big hit. On the professional front, Sushant was to be seen in Mukesh Chhabra directed 'Dil Bechara' with Sanjana Sanghi. The film was an official remake of Hollywood hit 'The Fault in Our Stars'.

