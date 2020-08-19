Sushant Singh Rajput's college friend Vishad Dubey hails SC verdict, shares funny anecdote

Vishad Dubey, a close college friend of Sushant Singh Rajput, is happy to hear that the Supreme Court has ordered a CBI probe into the death of the late actor. Vishad went down memory lane and shared a funny anecdote involving Sushant. He recalled how he had egged Sushant on while the latter was practising for the role of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic " MS Dhoni: The Untold Story".
"Once, after playing cricket in MCA, he said, 'bhai keep a track of everything kyunki agar Dhoni nahi chali to kya hoga, wapas theatre karna padega (brother keep track of everything because if Dhoni does not work, I'll have to return to working in theatre)," Vishad recalled in an Instagram post.
"I replied, ' Hum kaun sa Ambani ke bachhe hain, neeche se upar aaye hain, fir aajayenge. Ek baar kia hai, fir kar lenge (I am not a rich kid either, I have climbed from the bottom of the heap. I have done it once, can do so again). He said, 'baat to sahi hai, chal practice ke baad maje karte hain (You are right, let's have fun after practice)."
Vishad studied with Sushant at Delhi College of Engineering. He has been sharing a lot of throwback pictures of him with Sushant post the latter's demise on June 14.
Night of #MSDhoni trailer release , after we came back home , we watched the trailer somewhat around 50 times if not more , just to see our hard work of 2 years materialise and he suddenly asks, "13 saal se hum dost hain , saare sapne sach ho gai aur teri ek bhi selfie kyu nahi hai mere saath.. "🤔 I replied , " Main tereko star hi nahi maanta 🤭 24 ghante poora mere saath hai , selfie kyu chahiye. " On a second thought , I said , " Chal le lete hain , kal ko saath na rahe to kam se kam dunia ko bol paaoonga , "hum is ladke ko pehchante hain " 😝😔 He laughed and obliged. Thanks #MSDhoni for all the memories. Thanks #SushantSinghRajput for the life lived. "Mainu darr jeya lagda ae, dil tut na jaaye vichara, Tere yaar bathere ne mera tuhi tha bas yaara"
Vishad is even planning to create an educational site named after Sushant. A few days ago, he shared a screenshot of the domain he registered for the website.
"It will start in months. I have to think through, and get the family's permission," Vishad shared while responding to a user on Instagram.
